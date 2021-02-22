DALTON — Ben Westlake looks to do an end run around COVID-19 this weekend to help hundreds of sick kids from the Berkshires and beyond.
The 12-year-old Dalton boy on Saturday is staging his annual fundraising dinner as takeout only to benefit the Miles for Miracles Boston Marathon team from Boston Children's Hospital. On average, 400 Berkshire youngsters make 1,000 trips to the hospital each year for top-notch care.
The seventh grader at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School was determined to sidestep the coronavirus pandemic and hold the dinner.
Why? "Because the kids at the hospital are still sick," Ben tells County Fare.
The dinner of chicken parmesan, pasta, salad, bread, and a brownie dessert will be available for pick-up between 4;30 to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on South Street in Pittsfield. To reserve a dinner, call Frank Laragione at 413-442-8592; suggested price is $12.
Ben's parents, Tammy and Evan Westlake, said their son has raised around $14,000 from the dinner and other donations the last several years.
Ben has been a patient several times since birth at Boston Children's Hospital, where the doctors and nurses make him feel comfortable.
"They're really nice, kind and they make the kids feel good," he said.
Added his mother, "[Ben] has no fear of the hospital; when he's sick he always requests Children's Hospital."
Ben is now in his ninth year being involved with Miles for Miracles, which has raised more than $25 million since the group was formed in 1996. The money benefits patient care, medical research, recruitment and training, and community health programs.
If you can't do the dinner, go to Ben's personal fundraising page: fundraise.childrenshospital.org/goto/benjamin2020.