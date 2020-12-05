The Dalton Community Recreation Association, in partnership with Grow Dalton and the Dalton Civics Arts Committee, has a handful of festive holiday events planned for the month of December.
A drop-box for children to send letters to Santa is in front of the CRA through Dec. 15. Responses from Santa, a coloring book, crayons and other goodies will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20.
Santa will ride on a float throughout Dalton neighborhoods at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Santa Wave parade will be led by Dalton fire engines and police cars. The route will be posted on the CRA website by Dec. 7 and the rain date is set for Dec. 13.
Finally, a Zoom call with Santa will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. Send an email to tvreeland@daltoncra.org by Dec. 15 to receive an invite to the Zoom call.