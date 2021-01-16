DALTON — The Dalton Community Recreation Association Rotary Interact Group is hosting a food drive from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday.
Donations will be accepted at the Community House, located at 400 Main St. in Dalton.
For safety, those interested in donating are asked to leave donations on the curb in front of the Community House. Someone will be out to collect the food once residents return to their vehicle.
The Rotary Interact group is a teen leadership program for high school students that runs in collaboration with the Dalton Rotary.