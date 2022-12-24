The Dalton Fire Department received its paramedic certification Thursday, allowing first responders on the scene to administer potentially life-saving medicine more quickly and effectively.
The change means first responders in Dalton will no longer have to wait for paramedic services from Pittsfield during medical calls. Members of the department will now be able to administer medicine, intubate patients and use pacemakers to alter heart rates as needed, among other services.
“It makes us, for all intents and purposes, a street doctor,” said Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier.
The fire department began providing ambulance services two years ago. The certification is provided by the Massachusetts Office of Emergency Medical Services.
Until now, the department’s ambulances were staffed by emergency medical technicians, or EMTs, able to provide a more basic level of support to patients en route to a hospital.
This meant waiting for paramedic trucks, which can provide more advanced care, from County Ambulance Service and Action Ambulance Services, Inc., both based out of Pittsfield.
Peltier said realistically, the fire department was looking at a 12 to 15 minute wait if someone was available from County Ambulance or Action Ambulance. That wasn’t always a guarantee, either.
“There’s only so many of them in the city of Pittsfield,” Peltier said. “We’re kind of at the beck and call of hoping someone’s available.”
The department fields around 1,000 emergency service calls a year. Peltier estimates that over half of them are medical, and responders have had to wait for paramedics for about 40 percent of them.
“Now, we get that advanced care as soon as we arrive at the scene,” Peltier said. “If we can get there within minutes, we have the ability to change a lot.”
Peltier said the department has been working toward the certification for the better part of a year. It employs two full-time and three per diem paramedics to provide year-round coverage for emergency services. The department is in the process of hiring another full-time paramedic.
The Dalton Fire District has outgrown its station and is looking for more room. The solution could be just across the street
Peltier said the change in certification will make a significant difference to those in the department’s coverage area, which includes nearby hill towns and the city of Pittsfield.
“We want to give people a fighting chance,” Peltier said. “We weren’t always able to … this is a truly life-altering event here today.”