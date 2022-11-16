The Dalton Fire District has outgrown its station and is looking for more room. The solution could be just across the street

DALTON — The town's Fire District is looking to take some strain off its overcrowded station at 20 Flansburg Ave.
District heads believe their best bet is the former Dalton Garage, located just across the street. But before they move in, the district will need town approval and a competitive bid.
The fire department needs more space for its equipment and offices, especially after adding some services in the last two years, said James Driscoll, chairman of the Dalton Fire District.
The department’s biggest constraint has been housing and operating its ambulance service. Running the ambulance has added eight full-time staff members to the department who need a place to work, and the emergency vehicle itself takes up space in an already cramped station.
Between the ambulance crew and the fire department’s staff, there just isn’t enough space, he said.
“We’re going to have to do something, whether it’s this building or building something from scratch,” Driscoll said. “We just outgrew this.”
The garage, at 385 Main St., was listed at about $750,000, Driscoll said. With competitive bidding, he expects the building will likely go between $1 million and $1.5 million.
If the fire district is able to secure the building, it will move its ambulance unit there, as well as some of their all-terrain and specialty vehicles, said Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier. It would also see many of the offices currently housed in the Flansburg Avenue firehouse relocated to the garage.
Until then, they're in a tight spot, Peltier said.
The firehouse is struggling with its dimensions — low ceilings and tight walls in the building can barely contain the firefighting vehicles. The department has to get specially shortened fire engines to ensure the trucks can fit into the garage without scraping the top.
One fire engine sits a few inches off the back wall, while another sits a few inches from the front door. Beside them are an ambulance and a ladder truck, also packed in tightly. When returning from a call, drivers have to reverse the engines into the garage one at a time for them to fit cleanly — a job that requires some guidance from other firefighters.
When the crews respond to a call, things get crowded quickly. Between double-parked fire engines and narrow clearances, there isn’t much room for error.
“It’s like a ballet when you’re driving out of here,” Peltier said. “Highly choreographed.”
Between the trucks, there’s a narrow opening for firefighters to weave through on their way to grab equipment. In an emergency, the department has to account for the crew getting their own gear and tools for the trucks. People scrambling back and forth gets chaotic quickly, Peltier said.
“I don’t want you to have to duck and bang into someone getting to another truck,” Peltier said.
The firehouse has other issues, too, including an outdated air vacuum system that hasn’t worked since 2013. When the fire engines need maintenance, crews have to pull them out into the street to get the hood popped. Parking remains a consistent concern, as businesses moving into the area have populated lots that they made use of previously.
Peltier lamented the fact that the cramped conditions can be distracting for responders while they’re getting ready to head into situations that require their full attention.
“The last thing we should be doing is worrying if we’re going to hit the building going out or are we going to squish someone going out,” Peltier said. “We should be worried about what’s going on at the fire.”
Moving the ambulance service into the other building would be a good first step to addressing the crowding, he said.
The ambulance is a vital service that the town needs — and that many other towns rely on, Driscoll said. As more and more of the surrounding hill towns in the area have stopped providing ambulance services because of state regulations, Dalton has filled in when needed. Driscoll said they respond to about 90 percent of the calls they receive, including mutual aid requests.
The fire district plans to call a town meeting in December to allow residents a chance to vote on funding to purchase the building. Similar to a special town meeting, town residents would get a chance to vote directly to approve or deny funding the building’s purchase.
The plan would be to try to get some things moved to the new building within six months of the funding’s approval if it passed, Driscoll said. The process of getting everything set up in the garage would take place over the following years.
Driscoll estimates the town’s fire tax would more than double if they moved to purchase the building, shooting up from just under a dollar now to over two dollars in the coming years.
Peltier said the new building would be an investment for the department’s future and could help them expand their services. For the time being, they’re using what they’ve got.
There’s not much else they can do: The department can’t put equipment upstairs and can’t expand much further without brushing against its neighbors, Peltier said. The garage is one of the only buildings in town that would be big enough to house the ambulance, he said, and their options are limited outside of that.
“We’re stuck with the footprint we have here, and it’s not working,” Peltier said.