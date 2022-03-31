Two towns, one police department? That's the question for Dalton and Hinsdale

A year ago, Hinsdale officials wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials to warn that newly enacted police reform would hollow out their small-town force.

Their worry: Costly training rules could make part-time officers an endangered species.

“We implore you and your colleagues to reconsider the crushing financial demands of this reform bill,” they wrote, “so that our police department can continue to serve and protect its citizens.”

No one replied.

Hinsdale’s leaders are even more sure today that given the law’s training requirements, they need to find a new way to patrol the town.

“They’re going to basically kill us, because we use part time officers,” said Robert Graves, the Hinsdale town manager.

Baker didn’t write back a year ago. But last week, his administration gave Hinsdale and neighboring Dalton $25,000 to explore a path forward.

The towns will hire a consultant to study this question: Can one police department, Dalton’s, serve both communities? The communities already share dispatching services.

Tom Hutcheson, Dalton’s manager, will prepare a request for proposals, as the towns seek to hear not only what a consultant thinks, but how residents view this idea. Of the grant, $5,000 will be used to arrange community meetings.

“To have someone really address issues that community residents might have. And try to introduce the concept and come up with concerns that [the consultant] can address in their plan,” Hutcheson said.

The managers say the crux of the problem is that after undergoing higher levels of training, part-time officers might decide to seek full-time work – and perhaps not in their home departments.

“If you want to be a part-time officer, you have to go through full training,” said Graves. “You then could go to Stockbridge and get a job that pays higher.”

Facing the same problem, other western Massachusetts communities are exploring regional policing. Some are further along than Hinsdale and Dalton.

The Hampden County towns of Russell and Montgomery got $200,000 from the state’s Community Compact program last week to explore shared police services. In Franklin County, Leyden and Bernardston received $187,000 for the same reason. And the towns of Buckland and Shelburne bagged $200,000 to coordinate policing.

In March, the towns of Otis and Becket began sharing one police chief, Kristopher McDonough, while maintaining separate departments.

For Hinsdale, the question is particularly timely, because Police Chief Susan Rathbun is closing in on retirement, according to Graves. If the town were to merge its force with Dalton’s, now is a good time to consider that, officials say.

“We do want this done in a timely manner, with the understanding that we’d been moving forward with it,” Hutcheson said.

Joe Diver, chair of Dalton’s Select Board, said Hinsdale approached Dalton and the towns hope to find savings by working together through a single department. He said Deanna Strout, Dalton’s chief, and Rathbun have been exploring the issue.

“We all hope that the cost would be decreased together,” he said.

The new law’s training requirements have hit Hinsdale hard, since it maintains a small full-time force and relies heavily on part-time officers, Graves said. The manager says he is not against training officers to higher standards. “I’m a big believer in those kinds of things,” he said.

But as the one who must shape Hinsdale’s budget, the costs are onerous locally, for what’s in effect an unfunded mandate.

“I don’t have a nickel to spend that isn’t appropriated,” Graves said. “We’re not alone in this. I think every single town is feeling a pinch.”

Calls to reform policing accelerated nationally after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in 2020.

The Massachusetts law requires that officers be certified every three years. A new independent state agency, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, holds the power to establish policing standards, certify officers, investigate allegations of misconduct, and suspend or revoke the certification.

Last August, Baker swore in the commission's members, who include Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn.