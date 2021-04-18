DALTON — A Dalton man faces multiple charges after he led local police on a brief chase through the center of town Sunday morning.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Dalton Police Sgt. Bustin Buzzella was on patrol when he came upon a speeding vehicle on Main Street driven by 30-year-old Steven Santana, according to Buzzella. The sergeant said he clocked Santana traveling at 57 mph in a 35-mph zone. When he tried to pull him over, the driver took off.
Buzzella says he, joined by Dalton police officer Nickolas Gaudette, pursued Santana for about four minutes going from Main to West Housatonic Street, Chamberlain Avenue and ending on Depot Street. Buzzella says Santana was arrested without incident.
During the brief chase, a backpack was thrown from the vehicle and recovered by police. Authorities found a handgun, knife, drugs and a scale, Buzzella said.
Santana was charged with failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, operating with a suspended driver's license and speeding.
Buzzella says other charges are pending based on the contents of the backpack. Santana was released pending a court date.