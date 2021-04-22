PITTSFIELD — A Dalton man has pleaded guilty to burning a local farmer’s hay bale display in support of the Biden-Harris ticket during the run-up to last fall’s divisive presidential election.
Lonnie Durfee, 50, was sentenced to a year in jail, the maximum penalty for the charge of burning personal property. He will receive credit for 108 days served, according to the Central Berkshire District Court Clerk’s Office.
Durfee had been expected to plead guilty last month, but he withdrew his plea after a judge sentenced him to a year in jail, as requested by prosecutors.
In court on Thursday, Durfee said "he was sorry for what he did and the effect that it had on the community,” defense lawyer Robert Sullivan told The Eagle.
In a statement, District Attorney Andrea Harrington welcomed the plea.
“The use of fire has a deeply rooted association with political and civil rights intimidation. This fire victimized not only the property owners but represented a threat to entire communities,” she said. “This sentence sends a message that our community will not accept those types of actions and that civility and respect will prevail.”
This story will be updated.