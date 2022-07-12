It's been two months since a fire destroyed their neighbor's house in Dalton and no one has cleaned it up. Residents are finding creative ways to protest

DALTON — When Dalton resident Arnold Sears gets mad, he doesn’t see red. He sees pink. With a few more brushstrokes, all his neighbors may too.

Sears, who lives at 98 Central Ave., began painting the side of his house pink, as well as other things around his front yard: a fence, decorative stones, a tiny statue of a black bear. At some point, Sears might throw in different colors, too: green, blue and yellow were mentioned.

The color doesn’t matter so much as the message.

All the paint is a form of protest — a demonstration meant to spur action to clean up the mess next door. After about two months, a house fire at 92 Central Ave. in Dalton has still not been cleared of debris.

The mess has sat on the spot since May 13, when a blaze destroyed a house that had been newly renovated. Because of lingering odors, neighbors keep their windows shut and limit their time outside.

Sears said the wreckage poses a health hazard to the neighborhood.

People have been leaving garbage at a dumpster on the property, including an unwanted mattress that sits against its side. The debris has become infested with rats, Sears said, which can be seen at night in the yard around the wreckage.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s something else,” said Bill Brown, who lives at 88 Central Ave.

So far, the demonstration has been a success, he said.

“It got their attention,” Sears said. “I was going to get license plates and put them all over the walls, but this only needed half a can of paint.”

The paint job is the latest in Sears’ efforts to get the town’s attention. He recently filled his lawn with “junk,” mostly stuff he had laying around for a mock garage sale. It too was a message to get the mess cleared up.

After two months, the wait may be over. Efforts to begin clearing the site will begin this week, led by D. Condron Construction Inc. The company received a permit to begin clearing the debris and should begin work as early as Tuesday.

Workers from Condron were removing fences at the site Monday and by the afternoon, an excavator was on the scene.

Dennis Condron, owner of D. Condron Construction Inc., said permits are usually issued when a community’s building department deems it safe to clear the property. Utilities also have to be notified of work taking place.

Condron said every job is different. He’s waited two years to get permits.

Land records indicate that the house is owned by Michael and Kristin Graeff. Attempts to reach the owners Monday were unsuccessful.

Until the work is done, Sears isn’t tossing his paint cans. But he is glad to see action finally being taken.

Brown, the neighbor, says he’ll be relieved when the wrecked home is removed. Brown said he and neighbors on the block have been “fighting with everybody” to try and see some progress, including with insurance companies and local agencies.

“When they tell you something, they just say something to shut you up,” Brown said.

The neighbors have called the health department, fire department and building inspector. Sears has visited the health department four times, greeted at times with the refrain, “Here comes trouble.”

The department has told Sears several times that there’s nothing it can do, he said.

Brown was told that a permit had to be issued to the homeowners and a removal company. Neighbors question the length of the process.

Dalton’s building inspector confirmed Monday a permit has been issued for the site cleanup.

Mounting frustration led Sears to his public demonstrations.

“The only way to get something done around here is to fight back,” Sears said.

Brown’s property sustained damage from the fire, but he can’t work on it until the debris is cleared. He estimated that he’d spend about $20,000 for the fire-damaged roof, $10,000 to replace five windows that were knocked out in the fire and $35,000 to replace vinyl siding.

This is in addition to about $10,000 worth of damage to his vehicles.

Sears will also need to replace siding on his house, which he estimates will cost him somewhere up to $33,000.

While the property damage has caused headaches for the neighbors, things could have been worse, Brown said.

“I’m thankful nobody got hurt,” Brown said. “That’s the main thing.”