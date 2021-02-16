DALTON — By next week, Dalton may ink contracts with two new civic leaders, people who will shape municipal policy and policing for years to come.
The Select Board may use an executive session Monday to review final contract terms with future Town Manager Tom Hutcheson and with Sgt. Deanna Strout, the board’s choice to lead the Dalton Police Department.
Robert W. Bishop Jr., the board’s chairman, said Tuesday that his colleagues John F. Boyle and Marc Strout were in final steps of contract negotiations with Hutcheson, who was selected Feb. 1 to replace Kenneth Walto in the top Town Hall job.
Hutcheson said in an interview he is looking forward to starting work in Dalton and confirmed that terms have been reached for an initial three-year contract. “We’re down to typos at this point,” Hutcheson said.
Hutcheson lives in Greenfield and serves as town administrator in the Franklin County town of Conway. The job he’s taking requires managers to live in Dalton within a year of hiring. Hutcheson said he is already looking for a home to rent in Dalton. He said that because his current job requires a 60-day notice, his arrival in Dalton will come in late April.
Hutcheson said he looking forward to settling down in the community. “I look at this as, I hope, the last position of my career,” he said.
As a current member of the police force, Deanna Strout won’t be giving notice. It was just a week ago, Feb. 11, that the board selected her over two other police chief finalists.
Bishop said that if a contract is ready to be reviewed and approved by the board next week, a swearing-in ceremony for the new chief could come as early as Feb. 27.