DALTON — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy.
Zachariah Bliss Jr. stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Dalton police said he was last seen wearing a red Coca-Cola hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police said Tuesday that Bliss was believed to be in the Pittsfield area, but could be setting out to leave the state. Authorities said Bliss may be heading to Arkansas.
Investigators ask anyone with information about Bliss' whereabouts to call Dalton police at 413-684-0300.