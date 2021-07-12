DALTON — When state highway officials propose roundabouts in cities and towns, they pause early on to ask for public comment.

Not for permission, though.

Believing that most Dalton residents question the need for a roundabout at Main and South streets, town leaders decided Monday to convene a listening session in September wholly apart from steps taken by the state Department of Transportation.

The goal: Find any means possible to tell the DOT what Dalton thinks of the plan.

“Folks in town just don’t want it,” said Joe Diver, chair of the Select Board.

Diver used a public records request to obtain details on what Dalton residents told the DOT about the project, in an early comment period that closed last month. The project would remake the first intersection travelers encounter coming east on routes 8 and 9 from Pittsfield.

Diver said those DOT records show that of the 45 people who commented through a DOT online portal, 53.3 percent said they were not in favor of the project and another 15.6 percent said they were “less in favor.”

On the favorable side, 8.9 percent said they liked the venture and 6.7 percent said they were “leaning in favor.” About 15 percent were neutral.

The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to back Diver’s call to invite residents to a public meeting in September, at a date to be set, and give each person two minutes to comment. The board will discuss those views at a later meeting and decide what position the town wants to take on the roundabout, pro or con; it would then communicate that to the DOT.

“I think this is a great idea,” said member Marc Strout. “The more input we can get from residents, the better. This is a great opportunity for the town to come out and speak their mind on this.”

Vice-chair Robert W. Bishop Jr. suggested that Dalton’s Traffic Commission be invited to the session, to be held at the regional high school or middle school.

Board member Dan Esko said that since the project was floated during the pandemic, he backed the idea of providing another means for in-person discussion of the proposal.

“I feel like with COVID, it’s down,” he said of public comment.

Diver said in an interview that he decided to propose the session after attending last week’s DOT hearing on a separate Pittsfield roundabout project and realizing that the department considers issues with a roundabout’s design, not its desirability.

“Hopefully, this will give us another view of the landscape about what people are thinking,” Diver said. “Just to make sure that everybody has the right information and engagement with it.”

Earlier this year, residents tried to bring a change.org petition against the roundabout to the Select Board. Though the town declined to accept the petition, since its process couldn’t be verified, the document claimed to represent the views of 300 people, Diver said.

Town Manager Thomas Hutcheson suggested Monday that the DOT be allowed to respond to questions raised during the meeting, if it chooses to do so.

The DOT met this spring with the Select Board to provide an update on the project, first outlined last year. The approximately $2.1 million conversion would not begin until 2024.

Information about the Dalton roundabout can be found at tiny.cc/DaltonIntersection.

This spring, a DOT official said the department wants to hear from people.

“Your input is highly valued and will be strongly considered when MassDOT selects a preferred alternative,” Jonathan Freeman, the DOT’s project manager, said in a statement on Dalton’s homepage. “All views and comments submitted in response to the informational website will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.”

The area is a key travel artery. Average vehicles per day top 15,500 on Main Street west of the intersection, with more than 6,000 daily trips on South Street and nearly 5,000 on West Housatonic Street, according to the DOT.

Though a roundabout is proposed, the DOT says an alternative plan would keep use of traffic signals at Main and South streets and at the nearby junction of Main and West Housatonic streets, but with better pavement markings and “improved intersection geometry.” If a roundabout is constructed, traffic lights still would be used at Main and West Housatonic.

The DOT says changes are needed because the intersection is in the top 5 percent of “crash clusters” in the region. From 2016 to 2019, there were 16 collisions in the area, including 10 with injuries.