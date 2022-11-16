DALTON — Two people were transported Tuesday from the scene of a three-vehicle accident in Dalton after the town’s fire department freed a trapped driver.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street near Daly Avenue in Dalton. Dalton Fire Chief James Peltier said four people were involved with the crash, which required use of a hydraulic tool to cut a person from a vehicle.

Peltier said "extricating" the driver from the car took about 35 minutes. Main Street was closed for an hour and 10 minutes during the process.

Peltier said the driver and passenger of one car were transported from the scene with non life-threatening injuries, while the drivers of the other cars declined service.

Due to the amount of time they were trapped in the car, one of the vehicle’s occupants was listed as being in serious condition, meaning they could have sustained bone-breaks or other ailments, but did not have life-threatening injuries, Peltier said.

The accident drew response from the Dalton Fire Department, County Ambulance and Action Ambulance.