DALTON — The decision whether to fund a reconstruction project for the Wahconah Regional High School track will be among the items put to a vote Oct. 19 at a special town meeting.
The meeting will take place 7 p.m. at the high school, 150 Old Windsor Road. This will be the third special town meeting since Dalton’s annual meeting was held on May 2.
The warrant for the town meeting will have four items relating to spending: one for the track at Wahconah, the police detail fund, a sewer stabilization project and unpaid bills from the previous fiscal year.
The track at Wahconah hasn’t been resurfaced in over 20 years, and has had issues with continual wear, including bare spots and significant cracks. A news release from Central Berkshire Regional School District Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis notes that some athletes using the track have had their cleats hit asphalt beneath its surface.
Reconstructing the track would allocate about $900,000 from the leftover $2 million dedicated to the Wahconah High School building project. Roughly $750,000 would be used for the project itself, with an extra $150,000 in contingency funds.
The cost to the town of Dalton would be about $44,000 per year, said Joseph Diver, chairman of the Dalton Select Board.
Diver said that if the authorization is approved, work on the track could begin as early as this spring and possibly be ready by next school year.
He also noted that any decisions about the track would need to be accompanied with a maintenance plan to ensure that it does not fall into disrepair again in the coming years.
In order to be authorized, seven towns will need to independently approve the funding, per a decision from the Central Berkshire Regional School Committee. The seven towns include Dalton, Washington, Cummington, Hinsdale, Windsor, Becket and Peru. The towns will need to have their decisions made by Oct. 24.
Diver noted that the track is used extensively by members of the community, including students at Nessacus Middle School, and that fixing it up is an investment that will benefit more than just Wahconah students.
The town’s police detail fund will also be on the meeting warrant, determining whether or not Dalton will approve funds to pay officers who oversee roadwork and construction projects carried out by outside entities, such as the state Department of Transportation or contractors like Verizon.
Tom Hutcheson, Dalton town manager, said a busy few months with projects has made it difficult for the town to pay the officers on their normal timetable.
“The policy of the Select Board is to have them paid the week after in their next paycheck,” Hutcheson said. “That’s what we haven’t been able to do in the past.”
The Dalton Finance Committee will determine if the amount allocated to the fund will be $5,000 or $10,000 at its next meeting.
Funding for a project to improve the town’s sewer system is also on the warrant, requesting approval for $760,000 to repair the sewer system and reduce inflow and infiltration. A proposal from Hutcheson would see the town split the cost between $380,000 from its stabilization fund and $380,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The project is expected to remove 27,000 gallons per day from the town’s sewer output and is expected to save about $15,000 per year, as that accounts for roughly 3 percent of the town’s sewer flow.
The town’s flow cost is a little under half a million dollars a year, Hutcheson said.
The fourth item on the warrant manages unpaid bills from the previous fiscal year — roughly $143.