A powerful cold front crossing into the Berkshires from New York state has prompted a severe weather alert from the National Weather Service in Albany.
A brief period of strong to locally damaging winds is possible this evening, according to the government forecasters, accompanied by a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The storms are likely between 6 and 10 p.m., with a potential of wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour.
The winds may cause downed tree limbs and power lines, resulting in isolated to scattered power blackouts, the NWS predicted.
Overnight into Monday, more strong winds are predicted, followed by relatively tranquil but typical mid-November clouds and chill until a warmup by next weekend.
The five-day warm spell that ended last Wednesday was the longest stretch of record-breaking high temperatures at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, where data has been compiled daily since 1938.