Like millions of Americans, Williams College football coach Mark Raymond was watching Monday night's NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
"It was a really scary situation, and right away, you knew something wasn't normal — was out of the normal injury you see on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday night," Raymond said. "That, right there, really puts your heart up in your throat and you're hoping for the best."
Hamlin was taken to a Cincinnati hospital after suffering what the Bills, in a statement, said was cardiac arrest.
"Obviously, coaching in a game like this, the health of your kids and the opponents are always at the front of your mind and you hope you're teaching things and emphasizing the right things, so those are mitigated the best they can," Raymond said. "But in a game like this, unfortunately, you get those situations."
The hit came when Hamlin was tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday's game. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
Monday's game was postponed, and in a statement Tuesday the NFL announced that it would not be resumed this week.
John LeClair, head football coach at McCann Tech, was also in front of his television Monday night, watching the contest when the injury happened. LeClair is a retired North Adams police detective and a former paramedic.
"It was heartbreaking," he said. "He's only 24 years old. It didn't seem like that great of an impact. However, based with my paramedic background, I started to think severe trauma to the chest."
According to a story by the Associated Press, "Hamlin was hurt while tackling Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent.
"Higgins was running with the ball on a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow when he led with his right shoulder, hitting Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless."
"I was scared for the poor kid," LeClair said. "Seeing him come up, which we've seen so many times after somebody makes a tackle or gets hit, they maybe stay down right away because they may show signs or symptoms of concussions.
"When he stood up and then completely went down and didn't break his own fall, he just fell back with his hands outward, that just scared me."
Both coaches said while they have been on the football field for injuries deemed serious, neither had coached through an incident like the one that happened in Cincinnati on Monday night.
The late Vince Lombardi once said, "Football is not a contact sport, it’s a collision sport." Because it is a collision sport, players will be injured.
Raymond said he and his coaches at Williams work hand-in-hand with trainer Rodd Lanoue and his staff to try and keep injuries to a minimum.
"You have to teach techniques of trying to get players in the best body position to keep their heads out of harm's way," Raymond said. "We have a phenomenal sports medicine and medical team here in place. We've put the kids in the best equipment you could possibly have. We, hopefully, make them as strong as possible in the weight room. All the things you try to do to work on the injury-prevention side of things."
In the immediate aftermath of the frightening incident, the discussion turns in some corners to the sport itself.
While millions of young people continue to play tackle football from the youth to the high school, college and professional levels, numerous reports indicate that the overall numbers have declined in the past decade. Parents are worried about concussion and other potential medical issues for the youngest players.
It leads to an obvious next question: Will Monday night's incident cause a further decline in the number of young athletes playing a physical and often violent sport?
"It was a marquee game, so there were a lot of eyeballs on the game and certainly, the health of football players is really a big subject," Raymond said. "Obviously, it could, but I just don't know how much of an effect it'll trickle down to."
At McCann Tech, LeClair coaches players who range from being freshmen in high school to seniors.
"It is parents who are shying away from football for their children, saying they don't want them to play because of the potential of injury, which can come in any sport," LeClair said. "There's so much knowledge now that pertains to concussions and injuries, that I am concerned that this may have some parents think, 'We don't want them to do that.'"