Should you eat red meat? Here's what chef Dan Barber and author Elizabeth Kolbert think about fake meat, how cows are raised and what's 'delicious'

GREAT BARRINGTON — Acclaimed chef Dan Barber says that if cows are raised the good old fashioned way they aren’t at all a menace to the climate and their meat and dairy will taste good and healthy.

But they’ll still burp methane, warns Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert, as they digest. Kolbert, however, does eat the meat and drink the milk from Barber’s cows that live on his family's farm here.

It’s a complicated, judgment-packed world of food out there. Barber is leading a movement to simplify it. Kolbert wants to remind everyone that global warming will change agriculture and what people eat now and in the future.

“What do you like to eat?” Kolbert said she used to ask people who asked her if they should worry about climate change.

The Eagle brought friends Barber and Kolbert together Monday night at Saint James Place for a conversation, “The Food Around Us,” moderated by Donald Morrison, an Eagle columnist, author and former TIME magazine journalist.

The packed event kicked off fundraising for The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund to enhance reporting on education, health care, the environment and economic development.

Barber is the chef and co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, the winner of multiple James Beard awards and author of “The Third Plate.” He also keeps cows at what was his grandmother’s farm in Great Barrington.

Elizabeth Kolbert is a journalist, author and visiting fellow at Williams College. Her most recent book is, “Under a White Sky.” Kolbert’s writings on climate change are considered groundbreaking.

This is why her thoughts on food flow through the filter of rising temperatures. She noted the ocean warming that dislocates aquatic life and could forever rearrange the seas. She spoke of subsidized big agriculture’s excessive use of water to grow livestock feed like alfalfa, grain and corn. She noted "the crazy use of corn” for things like ethanol, which she says is “a wash” ecologically.

And speaking of those 190 million acres of “the best farmland in the world” used to do all that, Barber added, cows shouldn’t be eating grain anyway.

Barber suggested that “deliciousness,” as he likes to say, is an indicator of sensible food growing. He thinks the way forward is to mind the ecology where we live.

Going "back to this indigenous wisdom,” Barber said of the “hyper local” approach to growing and raising, is wise in unstable times. Proceed from what the land itself nurtures and, “What is the ecosystem telling us it needs to grow."

In the Berkshires, this might mean that a nutritious meal that also tastes good is a little steak as a side dish and a saucy Tromboncino — aka center-cut squash — as a main.

Apart from “local breeding” of vegetable varieties, Barber thinks “diversity” of food — not relying on one thing — is also key. So is “democratizing the cow,” meaning: use more than the usual cuts of meat.

But what of the drumbeat of climate activists against steak? Morrison wanted to know if eating meat is socially unacceptable.

If the cows are raised right, Barber said, then no.

Morrison, also asking audience questions from cue cards, wanted to know what they think about fake meat, lab-grown meat and insects.

Barber is icy to all three. He thinks fake meat will actually drive people to eat real meat. Kolbert thinks fake meat is “absurdly expensive,” making her question what kind of carbon footprint it really has.

Kolbert did not sound enthusiastic about the crickets she had once tried, but said she found them “very good.”

Barber is excited about seaweed that can be harvested in the northeast. But red meat, he said, shouldn’t be banished from the plate just because big agriculture is grotesquely pumping up animals for profit.

“It’s not about the cow,” he said, “it's how are we are using the cow.”