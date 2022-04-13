Daniel Pearl scholarship applications due April 22

Applications are available for the 20th annual Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship. The $2,000 award is given in memory of Daniel Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter kidnapped and killed in Pakistan early in 2002. Pearl earlier worked in the Berkshires at The North Adams Transcript and The Berkshire Eagle.
While Pearl’s career was in journalism, he was also a gifted musician, trained as a classical violinist. He played guitar and mandolin as well, and while living in the Berkshires he performed in a bluegrass band. For this reason, the award is given to a student who intends to study and pursue a career in either journalism or music.
Eligibility is limited to residents of Berkshire County or defined areas outside the county where The Eagle is circulated. Applicants must plan to enter college in fall 2022. Applications must be submitted via email by midnight Friday, April 22.
Application information is available from all Berkshire public high school guidance departments. Full guidelines and eligibility rules can also be found online at tinyurl.com/2p8f94eh.
Funding for the scholarship has come from New England Newspapers Inc., along with gifts from friends of Daniel Pearl and others interested. Donations may be mailed to Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship c/o Martin Langeveld, 131 Woodland Road, Vernon, VT 05354.
Donations are tax deductible; the fund is operated under the fiscal umbrella of The Eagle Santa Fund, a qualified 501(c)3 charitable foundation.