Danielle Allen, one of three Democrats to have entered the 2022 race for governor, will join the Wednesday meeting of the Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP.
Anyone interested can sign up to attend the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting at tinyurl.com/3jmz2y5n.
Allen, a political theorist and Harvard University professor, announced her candidacy in June. The first Black woman to run for governor as a major party candidate, Allen has advised elected officials across the country on policy decisions.
The local NAACP also had welcomed Ben Downing, another Democratic candidate for governor, to a monthly meeting in March.
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, is the only current elected official in the race, although many speculate that Attorney General Maura Healey will run as a Democrat.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has not yet said whether he plans to run for a third term.