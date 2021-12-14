Darlene M. Rodowicz appointed next president and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems

PITTSFIELD — For the first time in the organization's history, a woman will hold the top job at Berkshire Health Systems.

The BHS board of trustees has voted to appoint Darlene M. Rodowicz as the next president and CEO of the organization. She will replace current CEO David Phelps, who announced Monday that he will be retiring in early 2022.

“When Dave shared his intention to retire with the Board several years ago, we asked that he participate in a thorough succession planning process,” said Bart Raser, chair of the BHS board, in a news release on Tuesday.

Rodowicz joined BHS in 1984 and has served in various positions, including chief financial officer from 2005-20. She was appointed executive vice president last year.

“Our organization has enjoyed great success under Dave’s leadership," Rodowicz said in the release. "To be able to build upon all we’ve done together for decades is a tremendous opportunity.

“I am grateful that I will be able to partner with our extraordinary team of providers and healthcare professionals, who are the heart and soul of BHS. Caring for every person in our community is the reason why we all are here, and, as a Berkshire native, I can’t think of a greater honor."

Raser said the BHS board participated in a multiyear succession planning process to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“We wanted to guarantee that all health system leadership roles were staffed with skilled executives and that the Board would have a viable internal candidate to consider as a potential successor,” he said. “After carefully coordinating the process and weighing all possible options, the board is thrilled to appoint Darlene as the next CEO of Berkshire Health Systems, and, notably, the first female CEO in the organization’s history."

Rodowicz has more than 30 years' experience in the health care industry and holds an master of business administration from Western New England College and a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Raser said she played a key role in BHS's response to the pandemic

“Darlene has demonstrated excellence, effectiveness, and grace under fire throughout the past two years in the battle against COVID-19. Berkshire County will be lucky to have her at the helm to face any new challenges that the pandemic and the healthcare industry may send our way,” he said.

“From working side-by-side for years, I know that Darlene is uniquely qualified for this position, and I couldn’t be happier that she will be taking on this new role," Phelps added.