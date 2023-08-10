The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has received a $100,000 grant. It will invest it in youth programming and police overtime

PITTSFIELD — Armed with nearly $100,000 in grant funding, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced plans to bolster youth programming and police overtime.
During an afternoon news conference at his North Street headquarters, DA Timothy Shugrue said his goal is to prevent violence by increasing policing and supporting social programs for young people.
The grant comes through the state's Safer Communities Initiative, which distributes federal money through local district attorney's offices.
The office is giving $21,300 to fund eight additional patrols by groups of nine to 10 state and local police officers involved in the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Shugrue said. They will be plainclothes officers conducting what he called "undercover patrols" in the Berkshires.
"That means we'll have people out in the streets, which we think is very important," Shugrue said.
A smaller allotment, about $4,500, is going to what Shugrue called "visibility patrols," which would have officers present in marginalized communities with the hope that they would change the relationship between said neighborhoods and law enforcement, he said.
"It's very important to us," Shugrue added, "because really, where we see the crime is the marginalized communities, so we want to be out in those communities."
He said his office is also partnering with youth organizations to "help our kids lead a great life and become productive members of our society" and prevent crime.
Roots Rising, the nonprofit initiative that provides agricultural opportunities to young people, received $20,000. Executive Director Jessica Vecchia said the money will be used to further the organization's efforts, which include offering financial literacy and culinary classes and farm jobs, employment that she said leaves "teens feeling purposeful, capable and connected."
"When we invest in our youth," she said, "they're able to invest back in themselves."
Reid Middle School received funding for a youth leadership program for about 20 eighth graders, said guidance counselor Kristen Shepardson. The program will take kids with "leadership potential" and have them serve as peer mentors.
A small portion of funds, about $1,400, will be used for family-style meals for housing insecure children and guardians in North County, said Stacy Parsons, coordinator of the North Berkshire School Housing Partnership.
On top of all that, $10,000 of the grant will go to equipment, including $7,000 for radios that law enforcement can use when there's no cell service, according to Julia Sabourin, the DA office's director of community engagement and communication.