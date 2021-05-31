The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will be distributing 50 support bags to victims of human trafficking.
The office has purchased and assembled bags filled with clothing, first aid kits, hygiene products, hand sanitizer, wipes, snacks, reusable water bottles, referrals for social services and more, it said in a news release.
Members of the office’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force will identify individuals and coordinate distribution of the bags throughout the county, the release said.
“These bags tell victims that the community cares about them and is ready and able to help,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “This [Domestic and Sexual Violence] Task Force project is particularly powerful because the victims do not need to be involved in the criminal justice system to receive help. This is street-level, immediate care to victims in a vulnerable place and truly meeting them where they are at.”
The office used part of a $15,000 grant from the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance’s Human Trafficking Trust Fund for the bags. The grant money also helps provide victims with temporary housing, transportation and food assistance, the release said.