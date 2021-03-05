BOSTON — The case management system used by Massachusetts district attorneys is unable to meet data reporting requirements, state Auditor Suzanne Bump concluded in an audit released Wednesday.
A 2018 criminal justice reform law requires data collection for young people in the criminal justice system on categories such as age, gender, race, ethnicity and type of crime.
The two decades-old District Attorney Management Information Office Network (DAMION), used by all 11 district attorney’s offices in Massachusetts, is unable to provide the required data, Bump found in a review. She called on the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association to make “the technological upgrades and investments necessary” to track the data.
District attorneys have been “working on this for years,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told CommonWealth Magazine in response to the audit.
The public deserves and demands to see data on what is truly happening in the justice system but the current case management system is incapable of collecting and producing it. Stay tuned for details on upcoming our project with Duke University. https://t.co/Hk4TnqB1gy— Berkshire District Attorney's Office (@CountyBerkshire) March 5, 2021
The Massachusetts District Attorneys Association, which implemented DAMION, received $500,000 from the Legislature to hire consulting firm BerryDunn for a study in 2014-15. That review estimated a new system would cost $6.74 million, but the association did not receive the funds to buy one.
District attorneys have agreed to pay $96,000 each for BerryDunn to conduct a new study of information needs, restarting the process to find a new system, O’Keefe said.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told The Eagle in August that her office has partnered with Duke University on data collection.