Massachusetts health officials have extended the deadline for students to get a flu shot.
The shot is required for all students, from child care through college. The state Department of Public Health announced the requirement earlier this year.
Last summer, the DPH set a deadline of Dec. 31, but on Tuesday that was extended to Feb. 28.
Those enrolling in school before March 31 must have received a dose of vaccine for the current flu season. Children older than 6 months must be vaccinated by Feb. 28 unless a medical or religious exemption is provided.
Home-schooled students are exempt from the requirement, but students at elementary and secondary schools that are learning remotely are not.
College and university students who are learning remotely off campus are also exempt from the mandate.
The DPH has authorized pharmacists to administer vaccines to anyone age 3 and older. Previously, pharmacies had only given flu shots to people age 9 and older.