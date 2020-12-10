Several more residents of Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation and Kimball Farms Nursing Care centers have died of COVID-19 since Tuesday night.
Kimball Farms reported the deaths of four more residents as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lisa Gaudet, a spokesperson for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns the facilities. That brings the total number of deaths to eight at the Lenox facility.
Hillcrest Commons reported one additional fatality, raising the death toll at the Pittfield facility to 32.
Gaudet said 41 Hillcrest employees who had contracted the virus have recovered, and 36 staffers are currently infected. She was hopeful the picture will soon improve when it comes to employee infections — 14 of them are set to receive an assessment Friday to determine whether they may be considered recovered.