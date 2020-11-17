STOCKBRIDGE — The U.S. Postal Service is closing the post office serving residents in the village of Glendale along Route 183, west of downtown.
The sudden announcement caught customers and local officials by surprise, arousing concern in a town with no home delivery of mail, requiring most residents to visit the main post office in the midst of a pandemic.
The permanent shutdown, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, was disclosed in a notice to 86 customers from Postmaster Roderick Drees, who’s in charge of the busy Stockbridge post office on Elm Street, which already serves more than 1,000 boxholders.
According to the announcement, all post office boxes at the Glendale office will be relocated to the main office without interruption of service. Any mail not picked up by Friday will be moved to the Elm Street facility, he advised customers.
The affected residents in Glendale will be given a new post office box key on their first visit to the main post office, Drees stated, and identification will be required.
“In a moment in our history where a pandemic rages, the decision to close the Glendale Post Office seems at best poorly timed and at worst a significant health risk to our community,” Selectman Patrick White said.
“I recognize and respect the USPS’s need to cut costs in an effort to reduce its deficits,” he said. “Those decisions, however, shouldn't come at the expense of the health and well-being of either postal workers or the community they serve.”
White emphasized that “we need to confirm that all federal laws were followed regarding the notice, comment period, and written findings required as part of any decision to close the Glendale Post Office.”
He cited federal regulations stating that the public must be given 60 days notice of a proposed action to enable post office customers to evaluate the proposal and provide comments.
According to a provision of the U.S. Code, “final determination to close or consolidate a post office must be made in writing and must include findings covering all the required considerations after public comments are received. Written determination must be made available to the customers served by the office at least 60 days beforehand.”
White also pointed out that the code allows any customer served by the affected post office to appeal the decision to the Postal Rate Commission within 30 days of the written determination. The commission is required to make a determination on the appeal no later than 120 days after receiving the appeal.
Also sounding an alarm, Board of Health Chairman Dr. Charles Kenny said that “considering last week that the daily Massachusetts COVID-19 cases were higher than any week thus far, including the surge last spring, and that Berkshire County is now experiencing an unprecedented rise in cases, closing a local post office at this time is imprudent and contrary to the logic underlying control of spread of the epidemic.”
“This closure should be put off until the disease has been contained,” Kenny asserted.
Drees, the Stockbridge postmaster, told The Eagle he was not permitted to comment on the closure. He referred The Eagle to a USPS spokesperson based in Brooklyn, N.Y., who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.