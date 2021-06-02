STOCKBRIDGE — With multiple large properties potentially for sale or targeted for possible development, such as the former DeSisto site at 37 Interlaken Road owned by Patrick Sheehan, a new zoning bylaw proposal continues to attract strong pro and con reaction from residents.
The proposal is a hybrid of open-space residential design and historic preservation of natural resources, Planning Board member Christine Rasmussen, a bylaw advocate, said during the board’s remote public forum in May moderated by board Chairman William Vogt.
“We all know about Patrick Sheehan and 37 Interlaken, but he’s not the only developer and we’re not basing this bylaw” on that property, Vogt said. There are developers all over the state and elsewhere who might be interested in doing business in Stockbridge, he added.
The proposal, in its sixth draft, is not final and is expected to be revised, Vogt said.
A four-step planning process is used as “a new way of thinking that has been used successfully” across Massachusetts and the nation, according to Rasmussen, who declined to seek another term on the board before the May 18 annual town election.
Before the locations of homesites are pinpointed, the amount of open space is designated. Then, the placement of roads and utilities is designed before lot lines in a subdivision are drawn, the draft bylaw states.
The unconventional development setup is supported by homebuilders and by environment groups such as Mass Audubon because it maintains local character and protects unique, fragile habitats, Rasmussen stated. Conservation values are preserved, “isolation and sprawl are reduced” and trails are developed to connect areas of open space, she said.
Addressing disappointed supporters of a revised Cottage Era estate bylaw, she stated that while the Planning Board continued “working toward that goal,” it became “so complicated when you put everything together in one bylaw.”
“It’s a totally unique bylaw to address sustainability with a focus on the characteristics that make Stockbridge memorable,” Rasmussen said.
Delving into the proposal, consultant Randall Arendt displayed photos of clustered homes that are not spread out in order preserve fields, meadows, pastures, orchards and woodlands. In contrast, large-lot zoning consumes all available land for houses and streets, he stated, compromising open space.
As an example, Arendt described two approaches to 4-acre, large-lot zoning: Homes can be spread out with no open space or, as he advocates, they can be designed with open space by creating 10 1-acre house lots, preserving 30 acres, or 75 percent of the land, for open space on a 40-acre parcel.
Arendt also stated that the bylaw would not affect the number of houses to be built, the type of buyers, such as young families, that might move to town, or traffic impact. It’s aimed at “improving the pattern” of buildings, roadways and woodland clearing, he said.
“It really doesn’t affect anything else; you should have the same amount of development with this bylaw as if you didn’t adopt it,” he stressed.
Arendt acknowledged that most developers try to build in response to the strongest market demand in order to maximize their profits, and thus they build larger houses.
“The market is not very favorable to moderate-priced homes or affordable housing,” he conceded. “The bylaw is all about what the developers are going to be able to do, or not be able to do, in your town, and what’s going to be left behind when they’re done.”
Reflecting a deep division in Stockbridge on potential development of large properties, a questioner asked Jeff Lacy, also a Planning Board consultant, why, in a town that “always honored its past, resources and heritage, all of a sudden we need this extreme change in our zoning bylaws and how, specifically, it will keep Stockbridge, Stockbridge?”
Lacy denied that the draft bylaw amounts to “an extreme change” but asserted that it would provide alternatives to conventional subdivisions by “requiring a different pattern of development, more in keeping with the rural character of Stockbridge, not contradictory, but complementary to that character.”
The most important impact of the proposed bylaw gives the Planning Board the right to approve, modify or reject the conservation approach of a developer’s proposal, Lacy emphasized.
Responding to a questioner asking “Why monkey with 2- and 4-acre zoning that has worked for years to deter large-scale development?” Lacy pointed out that properties come on the market because landowners have reasons to sell.
The sites either will be developed as “low-density sprawl” — conventional subdivisions, house lots and streets without any open space — or, if the new bylaw is adopted, at least 50 to 70 percent of the land must be protected as open space with the same number of housing units.
“If the economy says ‘develop,’ it’s going to be developed,” Lacy declared. “The question is, how is it going to be developed?”
The amount of undeveloped land in the town “makes it a great candidate for a conservation-based development approach,” Arendt added. “When you have a parcel of 20, 40 or 60 acres, you can do some great design with this technique.”
The undesirable alternative is a “wall-to-wall development that converts absolutely everything into either a house or a street,” he said. “That’s not the way New England towns developed historically.”
Multifamily or condominium-based housing would be possible through conservation-based development, Arendt maintained. “A well-designed, multi-unit building can actually look like a large single-family home with good architecture,” he said.
Referring to the town’s dominant 2-acre and 4-acre zoning, Lacy stated that single-family homes, by right, and two-family houses, by special permit, are allowed under town bylaws.
The proposed Natural and Historic Resource Protection Zoning bylaw would use a conservation-focused approach for all residential subdivisions of land requiring new roads in 2-acre and 4-acre districts, as well as nonsubdivision proposals that need special permits, Lacy explained.
The forum can be viewed on the Community Television for the Southern Berkshires website.