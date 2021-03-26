PITTSFIELD — Three men were sentenced to jail sentences in separate domestic violence cases in recent weeks, according to a statement released Friday by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Kyle Porterfield, 33, of Wyandanch, NY, was sentenced to a year in jail for the March 7 assault of a woman at the Holiday Inn in Great Barrington, which was captured on video.
He was convicted in Southern Berkshire District Court on single counts of assault and battery on a household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.
Christopher Siok, 40, of Alford, was sentenced to 18 months for breaking into a woman's home in Dalton, assaulting her and damaging her vehicle over the course of the weekend of Jan. 16-18. He was convicted in Central Berkshire District Court on single counts of assault and battery, breaking and entering, and resisting arrest.
Shane Street, 31, of Pittsfield, was sentenced to two years for breaking into a woman's apartment Jan. 27 after exhibiting stalking-like behavior. He was convicted in Central Berkshire District Court on counts of breaking and entering and resisting arrest.
All three men will serve their time at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.
"The police departments in each of these cases did phenomenal work in investigating the crimes and protecting the victims and our prosecutors held the perpetrators accountable,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in prepared remarks. "These are the type of cases we are prioritizing."