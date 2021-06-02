PITTSFIELD — Despite calls by some to reallocate police funding, the City Council late Tuesday endorsed an $11.5 million budget that largely aligned with Mayor Linda Tyer's request for the department.
The council did reduce the plan by $205,000 to adjust for expenses in the mayor's budget that the police chief acknowledged were calculated incorrectly, but it rejected attempts at further line-item cutbacks.
Councilor Helen Moon cast the sole opposing vote, after unsuccessfully proposing additional reductions and telling fellow councilors to direct the same level of scrutiny to the Police Department budget — it's a department with the "capacity to use lethal force" — as they do for other municipal offices.
“It seems like we're able to ask questions of any other department. But, when it comes to asking questions about the Police Department, it's taboo, and we're not allowed to do it, because otherwise we're anti-police and bad,” she said. “And that's not the case.”
But, Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi said she could not support a deeper reduction, saying her constituents are asking for more policing, not less.
"I represent the West Side. ... They have been asking for more presence in their neighborhoods," she said. "With more access to police, with more connections to police, they can report these incidents and feel safer walking the neighborhood."
The hearing launched with several members of the public urging the council to focus a critical eye on police spending and reinvest money in communities.
“Setting aside the schools, the Pittsfield Police Department budget dwarfs every other budget in the city," said Meg Bossong, a founding member of Invest in Pittsfield. "It is many times that of departments like health, elder and veteran services, community development, cultural affairs and other city departments and offices who have important work connected to safety, health and violence prevention.”
Bossong was one of eight people who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, along with Kelan O’Brien, also of Invest in Pittsfield, who urged the council to reject an increased ammunition budget that equaled the Berkshire Athenaeum’s budget for books and audiovisual materials. And Kelly Cusson, an educator, said the city does “not need armed officers directing traffic or patrolling schools, for example.”
Councilor Patrick Kavey raised issues with communication coming from Police Chief Michael Wynn and his department, saying he was "disappointed by the lack of collaboration between your department" and the council. While he said he was agreeable to the national discussion around reallocating police funds toward mental health and education, officials must be smart in their decision-making and work together to develop a solution.
"If defunding your department tonight meant providing shelter for our homeless population, additional resources for mental health and addiction treatment, or other social services, then I would be all on board," he said. "But, I'm unsure if that will be where we end up tonight."
Speaking on a motion from Moon to reduce ammunition spending, which increased by 33 percent, Councilor Chris Connell said doing so would take away tools officers need for their jobs and offered a broader rebuke of reducing police funding.
"I just can't support this, this whole feeling, or movement here to try to, wherever we can, defund the Police Department," said Connell, who, during this budget season, has proposed reductions to a number of other city departments.
Another resident, Michael Vincent Bushy, raised questions about the department’s use of overtime funding and urged councilors to consider whether that money “would be better spent on adding mental health responders, or even better, allocated for community investment outside of the criminal justice arena altogether.”
“Police reform is never going to come by handing the department a blank check. Change isn't going to come from within an existing power structure. And it's mostly naive to assume that the department's going to hold itself accountable,” he said.
After public comment, Tyer requested time to speak, and sought to counter information that Invest in Pittsfield released, which called for “funding and tools to invest in a just, healthy, and safe future for Pittsfield” by outlining programs the city supports through its budget or federal block grants.
“I believe my work and the work of many city of Pittsfield departments, including the Police Department, embrace this belief not just in words, but through action,” she said.