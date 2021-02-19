COVID-19 vaccine doses delayed by weather have made it to Massachusetts, though local vaccine coordinators have not yet received confirmation of their weekly allocation.
Because of the delay, the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has not added additional clinic appointments for next week. Coordinators say they will open up slots once the state reports their allotment.
At least some of the vaccine doses allotted to Massachusetts this week were delayed by weather conditions in the southern part of the country, but the state’s COVID-19 Command Center confirmed Friday afternoon that 135,025 doses had arrived to the commonwealth and that scheduled appointments would not have to be canceled.
"Governor Baker and the Command Center have been in constant communication with federal officials to rush vaccine shipments to Massachusetts," said Kate Reilly, spokesperson for the Command Center, in a statement to The Eagle. "The Administration appreciates the efforts made to get this critical shipment here and is not anticipating additional delays from the federal government for vaccine shipments at this time."
In the Berkshires, Saturday's first-dose clinics, and second-dose clinics scheduled for early next week, do not appear to have been impacted by the delay.
Notifications about registration for new clinics can be found at getvaccinatedberkshires.org, and available appointment slots will appear on vaxfinder.mass.gov.
On Friday, the commonwealth urged the federal government to provide larger shipments with "more lead times" for the state. Gov. Charlie Baker has said that low visibility into future shipments has made it impossible for the state to give more advance notice about allotments to local providers.
Local vaccine coordinators typically receive word of shipments on Thursday, which allows them to open up appointments that day. Coordinators said they wait until the confirmation to open new clinics in order to avoid having to cancel appointments, a priority for vaccine officials locally and statewide.
State House News Service contributed to this report.