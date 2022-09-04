Desperados Mexican Restaurant in North Adams is temporarily closed for a restructure of the business

NORTH ADAMS — Desperados Mexican Restaurant in North Adams has temporarily closed for a “restructure” according to a Facebook post.
The restaurant, located at 23 Eagle St. in North Adams, is suspending its operations for the time being to restructure. The post said there were “many reasons and layers that led to this decision.” The owner of the restaurant is North Adams City Council Vice-President Pete Oleskiewicz, who also owns Miss Adams Diner.
“It is not what I wanted to do, but it is best for business and my personal health,” the post reads.
Previous Facebook posts on the page indicate that the restaurant has had a limited menu and some closures on its Monday “wing nights” due to staffing shortages.
The temporary closing will not affect the Desperados restaurant in Williamstown, located at 246 Main St.
“Even though we share our name, menu and recipes with the North Adams location, we are a completely separate entity with a different owner and staff,” restaurant management said in a statement. “We aren’t going anywhere, so you can still get all your favorite meals and ice cold margaritas whenever you want.”
Oleskiewicz could not be reached on Sunday. The Facebook post said more updates would be provided soon.