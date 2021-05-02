LEE — After weeks of scrutiny from planners, developers of a proposed retail recreational marijuana store along the shore of Laurel Lake are poised to seek final local approval.
Jeanne Carmichael, of Lee, and Cassandra Purdy, of Roxbury, Conn., principals of Forest Wilde LLC, need a special permit from the Lee Select Board before it can apply for a state license to operate.
The board will open a public hearing on the permit application during its 7 p.m. bimonthly meeting Tuesday. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the town's website, lee.ma.us; to find it, click on public meetings/notices.
Forest Wilde wants to convert the Cork N' Hearth restaurant into a marijuana-producing/retail facility, selling on the premises the cannabis products it creates.
Cork 'N Hearth is sandwiched between the Lenox town beach and Lakehouse Inn along Route 20. The restaurant remains open for dine-in and takeout dinners, according to its website.
The Lee Planning Board approved the site plan for the project in February, after a three-month review. A month later, the board approved a special permit for a small addition to the front of the building.
Several neighboring Lenox homeowners and the owners of the inn have expressed concerns about the impact of the business on traffic flow, arguing that the lack of a turning lane on the busy state highway would make it difficult to enter and exit the site.
Inn officials also were concerned that customers would use their parking lot, and that rainwater runoff would drain onto the lodging's property.
The developers have said a turning lane is out of their control, and that they will address the drainage issue. They also noted that the business will have signage directing customers to the rear of the property to the customer entrance, where nearly all of the 46 parking spaces are located.