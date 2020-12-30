2020 gave us some memorable stories. Here's my top picks:



EAGLE MILL PROJECT

The Lee Planning Board approves a revised plan for redeveloping the Eagle Mill, focusing more on housing and less on commercial space due to the pandemic. Principal developer Jeffrey Cohen says businesses backed out of the Faneuil Hall-style marketplace because of economic impact of COVID 19.Housing units were increased from 80 to 122, affordable and market rate. Looking to break ground next fall.

With revised plan in hand, Lee Planning Board backs Eagle Mill project LEE — With the developer promising more parking, if needed, the Lee Planning Board unanimously has backed a revised plan for redeveloping the …

CHESHIRE TA RESIGNS

Cheshire Town Administrator Ed St. John IV resigned, unable to devote enough time to the job, which is part-time and his law practice. His resignation is immediate and comes as the town is trying to jump start revitalization and conversion of former elementary school into a municipal office building and add a separate public safety HQ.

Cheshire Town Admininistrator Ed St. John IV resigns CHESHIRE — After two years on the job, Town Administrator Ed St. John IV unexpectedly has resigned from his position, effective Friday.

JOYNER RETIRES

Long-time Army helicopter pilot Thomas Joyner retired Dec. 3, ending a 40 year career. He had three tours of duty oversees, two in Iraq, once coming close to being shot down and killed. nevertheless, Joyner says he always felt safer in the air than on the ground in vehicular traffic.

Final touchdown ends high-flying career of high-ranking Army chopper pilot from Lee WESTFIELD — Thomas Joyner was flying a Black Hawk medical helicopter when he came the closest to dying in a war zone.

LEE SCHOOLS OPT FOR HYBRID

Despite school districts around Lee returning to all virtual learning due to spike in coronavirus cases, Lee Public Schools opt to stay hybrid. School officials cite only five cases of COVID 19 in school community, not forcing cutback in hybrid model. They and Lee Middle and HS students say pandemic protocols are working.