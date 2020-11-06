A North Adams man sent to prison for kidnapping, torturing and murdering three people in 2011 got another day in court Friday, as his attorney argued that judicial errors warrant a new trial.

For David F. Capeless, the late-morning proceeding before the Supreme Judicial Court brought yet another encore performance as a prosecutor, two years after he left office as Berkshire district attorney.

David T. Chalue was convicted May 16, 2014, of joining with two others to capture and kill David Glasser, Edward Frampton and Robert Chadwell.

In his original prosecution of the case, Capeless convinced a jury that Chalue and two others took the victims to a remote place in the Berkshires, as Tropical Storm Irene drenched the region Aug. 28, 2011, and killed, beheaded and dismembered them.

Chalue waited more than six years for his automatic appeal to come to the oral arguments heard Friday by videoconference. The court will rule on Chalue’s appeal in the months ahead.

The SJC declined in June to grant a new trial to Adam Lee Hall, one of three men convicted of the killings during separate trials all overseen by Capeless. The third man convicted in the killings, Caius Veiovis, lost his bid in 2017 to have the SJC grant him a new trial.

Hall had threatened to kill Glasser to keep him from testifying against him in another case, according to testimony in the earlier trials. The other victims were caught up in the murder spree, including a friend who happened to be at Glasser’s Pittsfield home. Because of the storm, prosecutors never were able to pin down where the killings took place. Pieces of their bodies, which had been stuffed into plastic bags in the trunk of Hall’s Buick sedan, were found weeks later, buried in Becket.

In Chalue’s trial, a witness said the defendant had boasted that the three men were ”tortured beyond torture” before finally being shot in the head and stabbed.

Judge’s alleged error

Andrew S. Crouch, Chalue’s attorney, told justices in written filings that Judge C. Jeffrey Kinder erred when he asked a dissenting juror, during the course of the panel’s deliberations, to keep an open mind and listen to fellow jurors in an effort to reach a unanimous decision.

Crouch argued that this served to coerce the female juror to agree with others to find Chalue guilty.

“Courts are clear that the greatest peril lies in cases where the trial judge instructs a lone or minority juror,” Crouch wrote.

In his oral argument Friday, Crouch suggested that the judge’s action was improper and is the basis for reversing the conviction and granting a new trial.

“They have to treat [this] incredibly carefully,” he said of the interactions that judges have with jurors. “You can’t say things like this.”

Appeal brief in David T. Chalue SJC appeal The main legal brief filed with the Supreme Judicial Court in support of granting David T. Chalue a new trial in three 2011 Berkshire County killings.

Justice David Lowy broke in to drill Crouch on the case law precedent he was citing.

“It doesn’t have the most coercive impact,” Lowy said of Kinder’s instruction to the juror, noting that the judge was trying to get her to agree to return to the jury room. “This is a disaster of nobody’s design.”

Crouch argued that Kinder should have told the other jurors to consider the views of the dissenting juror.

Capeless, in his filings, termed the judge’s instruction, which came during the third day of jury deliberations, a “mild inquiry.” He noted that Kinder, who now sits on the Massachusetts Appeals Court, also told the juror “no one is suggesting that you surrender those feelings.”

“Nothing of what Judge Kinder spoke to this juror about was in any way coercive,” Capeless said Friday. “I’d suggest that what the judge said was reassuring to her. … He wanted to reassure her that there was nothing wrong with her situation … and she should go forward.”

Prosecution filing in David T. Chalue SJC case The legal brief filed with the Supreme Judicial Court in opposition to granting David T. Chalue a new trial in three 2011 Berkshire County killings.

Lowy challenged that, however, saying he thought Kinder’s instruction represented a judicial error. For the court, Lowy observed, “It’s what to do with it that’s the issue.”

Chalue’s appeal also took aim at Kinder’s decision to allow testimony linking Chalue to the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist group. The attorney argued that Chalue’s association with the group wasn’t relevant to the case and prejudiced jurors’ views of him.

Capeless countered Friday that testimony about the group was needed to establish Chalue’s relationship with key witnesses and to allow jurors to assess the credibility of people providing “highly incriminating evidence against Chalue.”

Capeless told the justices that while he mentioned the Aryan Brotherhood once in his closing argument, Chalue’s trial attorney cited the group six times.

In an earlier interview with The Eagle, Capeless said he took the role of special assistant district attorney to handle the appeals in these cases, without pay.

“Clearly, this was one of the most heinous set of events that we had to deal with,” Capeless said of the murders while he was district attorney.

Glasser and Frampton disappeared from the Pittsfield home they shared Aug. 27, 2011, along with Chadwell, a friend who had been visiting. Hall later told a friend that Glasser — he, like Frampton, was a client of mental health and human services agencies — had begged for his life to be spared.