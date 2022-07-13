District Attorney Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue will meet for a pair of candidate forums

PITTSFIELD — Defense attorney Timothy Shugrue and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will meet in two forums across the county as the candidates continue to make their cases for the DA's office.

The campaigns have both agreed to two candidate forums in August. One will be an in-person event hosted by the North Adams Democratic City Committee and Williamstown Democratic Town Committee, and another forum will be held virtually and hosted by the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP, League of Women Voters and ACLU.

Harrington's campaign said that a third debate is in the works.

The Berkshire District Attorney's primary is two months away. Here's what you need to know Voters will decide whether to re-elect Andrea Harrington, who has dedicated herself to reforming how prosecutors pursue justice, or to give local defense attorney Timothy Shugrue a chance to — in his words in March —“reinvigorate the office.”

Campaign representatives said that the NAACP-hosted forum is set for some time in early August, though organizers have yet to publicize details about the event.

The North County forum is set for Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Greylock Community Club in North Adams. The North Adams Democratic City Committee said on its Facebook page that along with the DA candidates, an invitation has been extended to the candidates for the county's state representative and state senator positions.

Harrington's campaign said in a statement Thursday that the district attorney "is looking forward to participating in the upcoming debates and forums and talking about her proven record as District Attorney," emphasizing her work on gender-based violence, the opioid epidemic and "racial disparities in the courts."

Shugrue's campaign — which has focused on a platform of stricter drug crime prosecutions, diversion programs and combatting gun violence — said in a statement that he is excited to come before voters and give them an opportunity "to see the differences between Tim’s vision of the office of District Attorney and the one that currently exists."

Shugrue campaign representatives told The Eagle that the campaign has reached out to the Harrington campaign to try and organize a series of cross-county debates alongside the scheduled forums.

Shugrue's campaign manager and wife, Joann, wrote to The Eagle that Shugrue is looking for candidates to meet face-to-face and ask and answer questions from one another — not just from a moderator.

So far, the forums represent the first time the candidates will appear side-by-side before voters cast their vote in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary.