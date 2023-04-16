15,000 from all over the country flock to Stockbridge for Divine Mercy Sunday

For some, it was a dream. Others, a strong calling. And still others, a chance to give thanks and lift their intentions.
Regardless of what drew people to Divine Mercy Sunday in Stockbridge, they all stood, knelt, sang and prayed together at the same Mass at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy. And when you asked them why, there was a common refrain.
“It’s the faith.”
It was a massive crowd for a Mass that draws pilgrims all over the world, as the shrine welcomed visitors with no restrictions again for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year, the shrine welcomed 5,000 visitors at a time with prior registration.
This year, the pilgrims’ path was simpler: come by bus, come by car or just walk in. Organizers anticipated about 15,000 attendees this year, though volunteers on the ground believed it was more than that, absent of an official count.
Divine Mercy Sunday, which is held annually the week after Easter Sunday, is a feast day for Catholics to recognize the mercy of Jesus Christ, as revealed by St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun who was active during the 1930s. A Mass was held at 1 p.m. for the feast day, but the shrine held services and confessions from Saturday into Sunday.
For Sue Ragejo, an attendee who came from New Jersey, the call to return there was unquestionable: every time she closed her eyes, she saw “the mountain” from her dreams after she needed help most.
Ragejo had the coronavirus the first time she had the dream — in April 2020, when much was still unknown about the disease and its severity. Ragejo works as director of nursing at a long-term subacute rehabilitation center, and was exposed to COVID during the pandemic.
When she was sick, she prayed for help from God to survive the illness. She fell asleep and dreamt of “the mountain,” which seemed familiar. Eventually, she recovered from COVID-19 and, as time went on, she realized that it was the Shrine of the Divine Mercy in Stockbridge. She had already been there a few times before. But this was her first time back since the pandemic.
“It was always my mission to come back here,” Ragejo said.
Ragejo was with her family. They came to pray for health, safety and peace, they said. Ragejo said many came to the event to pray for miracles, or simply to pray for help. In her heart, she knew who she was offering up intentions for.
“I pray for my patients,” Ragejo said. “And I pray for the soul of everybody.”
Ragejo and her family were dedicated to getting to the shrine — so much so that they parked their car on Main Street in Stockbridge and they trekked the long ascent by foot. She’d need to go move the car again in two hours, she said — that was the time you could spend in a spot Sunday, by police order. Others were shuttled in from nearby parking lots once the shrine's hit max capacity.
Melba and Sonia Maximo were there for the third time, making the trip in from the Bronx. Sonia Maximo, as translated by Melba, said that it was a beautiful event that gathered people from all over. Sonia added that it was “the environment, and the peace” she felt when she came here that kept her coming back.
Minerva Rocha was with her son Samuel and a crowd of about 98 others from Mount Kisco, N.Y., that were part of her church group. She’s been coming for almost 20 years, though this time the church’s turnout was light. They only packed two buses instead of four, she said.
Rocha, who is originally from Mexico City, said the reason for coming was simple.
“For healing our body, for healing our minds, and for healing our hearts,” Rocha said.
God is trust, Rocha said, and going there was a sign of her own trust that none of her problems were bigger than him.
Samuel Jones came with a unique perspective: that of a non-Catholic. Jones is a native of the island of Nevis in the Caribbean, and said that he was raised Methodist growing up there. He was there with his wife, Carmen, who is Catholic. They also came from the Bronx.
He spent much of the day talking with others about their faith and about miracles. In one discussion, he talked about Our Lady of Guadalupe with a group of pilgrims who were describing how that miracle had a profound effect on the faith in Mexico.
“It’s very interesting,” Jones said. “It points to the way God reveals himself.”
For John Strelchun, it was a chance to return to a place that has a special meaning for him. Strelchun lives now in San Antonio, but grew up in Canaan, Conn. He felt a strong calling to be here this year, especially after not having the chance during the pandemic.
Strelchun has been a regular attendant of the weekend since 2002, but this was the first time he’s ever been there for the actual Mass on Sunday. He was there with his wife, Paula, and his son John Francis.
“You just feel renewed,” John Strelchun said. “There’s this holy feeling about it.”
The Strelchuns said that it was a great occasion that brought busloads of people together from all over. It was a testament to God’s infinite mercy and embrace, Paula Strelchun said — “it’s just profound.”
“You can’t help but think that all of Massachusetts is being blessed today,” Paula Strelchun said. “And our whole country.”