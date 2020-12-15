NORTH ADAMS — City officials are seeking public input on a proposed zoning initiative that could help the city encourage more dense housing in its downtown areas.
The Smart Growth Zoning Districts, known under the state designation 40R, would encouraged dense residential and mixed-use construction in areas that are already highly developed, such as Main Street and Eagle Street.
“It’s about promoting mixed-use development in the city,” said Mayor Tom Bernard. “We’ve talked about housing production, and downtown redevelopment, and this is a tool that will help us explore ways to do that.”
According to the city, 40R would permit hundreds more units to be built than the current zoning allows and could bring in more than $4 million in financial incentives from the state.
The City Council’s Community Development Committee will hold an information season and public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone interested in participating can join over Zoom. The public can also submit comments and questions to the Office of Community Development at ocd@northadams-ma.gov or (413) 662-3025.
After Wednesday’s hearing, which is required by law, the city will open up a public comment period that will last through mid-February. At the close of that period, Bernard said he expected to ask the council to endorse a formal application to the state. Following state approval, the proposal would then return to a period of public hearings and finally to City Council. In total, Bernard said, the process that could stretch to about 10 months.
Smart growth overlay districts have been implemented across the Berkshires, including in Lee and Pittsfield, though the proposal met opposition in Adams, where residents clashed over a mandate that 20 percent of all housing units built must be “affordable housing.”
Affordable housing units are intended for households making less than 80 percent of the region’s median income, which comes out to about $65,000 for a two-person household. The proposal would not require any additional subsidized housing.
The new smart growth districts would overlay existing zoning regulations, essentially allowing developers more options, according to a presentation from the city’s Office of Community Development in October. The office has already been working on the 40R proposal for about a year, project coordinator Zachary Feury told The Eagle.
“This is the beginning of a long road, not the end,” he said of Wednesday’s hearing.
While the 40R subdistricts would give developers access to a streamlined approval process and allow them to build more densely, it would not give them any additional financial incentives, the city said. The financial bonus from the state would go to the city, with the total amount based on the number of units built.
The proposal would create two subdistricts with slightly different requirements. The “Downtown District” would include Main Street and Eagle Street, and the focus in the district would be on “rehabilitating existing vacant buildings for mixed-use purposes,” according to the proposal.
The “Mill District” would be located along and around the Union Street corridor and would encourage both rehabilitating old buildings and creating new structures. New mixed-use development in the subdistrict would have to be at least 75 percent residential.
Under the proposal, all new developments would require between 12 and 30 units per acre, depending on the type of building and the district.