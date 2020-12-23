ADAMS — Two dogs died in a fire that tore through a garage and apartment early Monday, according to a release by the Adams Fire Department.

The fire at 50 1/2 Orchard St. was determined to be electrical.

The resident of the apartment was not in the building when the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m.

A passerby noticed the smoke and called 911, according to a press release from the fire department.

Firefighters were able to “quickly” extinguish the fire once they were on site.

There was no damage to the house behind the garage.

