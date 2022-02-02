Mass. Attorney General's Office slaps Dollar Tree stores with $1.5 million in fines for meal break violations

BOSTON — The Attorney General's Office has slapped the Dollar Tree Stores chain with $1.5 million in fines after an investigation found it failed to give employees working shifts of more than six hours a day at least 30 minutes for meal breaks.
The office penalized the Virginia-based chain, also known as Family Dollar, with two citations for more than 3,900 violations of the state's meal break laws, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Wednesday in a press release.
Healey said the violations affect "620 employees across 100 locations throughout Massachusetts — the majority of which are in low-income neighborhoods." More than 900 people work in the company's Massachusetts stores, some of 15,000 nationwide.
Family Dollar has one store in Pittsfield; Dollar Tree has Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington stores.
When asked if their meal breaks had been curtailed, a worker who answered the phone at the Great Barrington store said they were not at liberty to talk about it, "but the answer is no."
The penalties stemmed from an investigation by the office's Fair Labor Division after receiving multiple complaints that workers "were not given proper meal breaks because of persistent staffing shortages."
"Investigators were able to determine that from 2018 to 2019, the company routinely cut the necessary payroll hours, leaving stores under-staffed. This resulted in hundreds of employees being unable to leave their stores or take meal breaks," the announcement says.
"Employees were routinely required to remain on store premises, even when they were able to punch out for meal breaks. Massachusetts’ breaks and time off laws provide workers with a right to at least a 30-minute meal break for each six hours worked in a calendar day," according to the Office. "During this meal break, workers must be relieved of their duties and be permitted to leave the workplace. Any requirement to remain on store premises is considered working time, and a violation of the law."
“Workers give us their time, energy, and efforts to keep businesses running and our economy afloat,” Healey said in the statement. “These citations should send a message to all companies that they need to do right by their employees and provide meal breaks consistent with the law.”
The office also said that complaints of possible workplace violations can be filed at www.mass.gov/ago/wagetheft. For information about the state’s wage and hour laws, workers may call the office’s Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465 or go to the Attorney General’s Workplace Rights website, mass.gov/fairlabor, for materials in multiple languages.