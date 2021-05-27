Shortly after enduring one of the worst college commencement addresses in history, I headed off to my first job in New York City. There I was given a gruesome task: helping compile the magazine’s annual list of major U.S. commencement speakers, including quotes from the more platitudinous gasbags.
The list was discontinued long ago, but every year around this time I am seized with dread, foreboding and the helpless realization that yet more young minds will be deadened by exposure to ritualized nonsense.
This graduation-address season, however, I decided to confront my anxiety head-on. Having read too many examples of this uniquely American literary form, I will now share with you the secrets of recognizing a good one. Which, dear graduates, you surely deserve after more than a year of masks, virtual classes and social distancing.
First, there are two kinds of graduation speeches: short and bad. Pray for the former.
Second, a good commencement speaker, high school or college, begins by thanking the institution for this undeserved honor and noting that he or she barely graduated. The key here is humility. If you can fake that, you will go far.
Third, there should be an amusing anecdote from the speaker’s own academic career. Subtract points for stories that end in jail, hospital or flagrante delicto. As a newly minted scholar, you will know what that last term means.
Fourth, expect a few quotes from a famous dead person, like, say, Winston Churchill or Dr. Seuss. Both are staples of graduation speeches, and they did have fine things to say about courage, vision, persistence, green eggs and, of course, ham. Write down these aperçus, which you can use to impress people on social media. As a graduate, you’ll know what aperçu means.
Fifth, give extra points for visual aids. In 2000, Billie Jean King pulled out her tennis racket at Amherst College and hit autographed balls into the crowd. Brought down the house. Sacha Baron Cohen salted his 2004 Harvard address with so much profanity that he was arrested at the podium by campus police — by prearrangement and to thunderous cheers.
Still, neither of those stunts can match that of telecom executive Robert Hale just days ago at Quincy College near Boston. Hale ended his remarks by handing each of the 490 graduates two $500 checks, with the proviso that one had to be given away. Thus, he nailed his point about the importance of generosity.
Wish I’d had a commencement speaker like that. In fact, I couldn’t remember who performed that dismal task, at either my high school or my college graduation. After much online research, I failed to find the former orator but did identify the latter. He was a wealthy corporate chieftain who happened to be chairman of the college trustees, thus sparing the school a speaker’s fee.
A little more digging produced the text of his remarks, which were just as sodden as I remembered. We’d had quite a few protests that year, as did many U.S. campuses. Nonetheless, he lectured us on the importance of following rules, preserving tradition and not letting our desire for change get in the way of our careers. Just what every idealistic 21-year-old wanted to hear back then. He was lucky to leave with all his teeth.
I felt cheated. That may explain why I still read commencement addresses, looking for the wisdom and inspiration I’d missed that day. As examples of how to do the job right, I recommend Toni Morrison’s sparkling 2004 performance at Wellesley and the late novelist David Foster Wallace’s 2005 witty masterpiece at Kenyon College. Both are too artfully constructed to yield a short quote, but you can find them online.
There, you can also discover quotable wisdom from, say, Steve Jobs (2005 at Stanford): “Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose.” Or Stephen Colbert (2011 at Northwestern): “If everybody followed their first dreams in life, the world would be ruled by cowboys and princesses.” Or actress Jane Lynch (2012 at Smith): “Life is just one, big improvisation.”
Cliches, perhaps, but every good commencement address has them. And the reason those nuggets are cliches is that they’ve turned out to be true. So, Class of 2021, follow your (later) dreams, remember your roots, share your good fortune, break the rules and never give up.
Also, as you bid goodbye to these hallowed halls, the friends you’ve made, the laughter you’ve shared and the stuff you’ve learned but will soon forget much of, remember this:
If you work hard, live large, be true to yourself, etc., you may someday be asked to give a graduation speech yourself. Bring lots of tennis balls. And try to get arrested.