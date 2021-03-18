In 1959, a New York publisher bet a writer named Theodor Geisel $50 that he couldn’t write a whole book using just 50 words. Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, won the wager.
“Green Eggs and Ham” went on to become one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, the saga of Sam-I-Am became engraved in the minds of generations, and Dr. Seuss became one of the century’s most beloved authors.
So, imagine my alarm when I learned from cable TV that Dr. Seuss had been “canceled.” Six of his works were being banned from the shelves over potentially offensive racial and ethnic depictions.
My anxiety escalated when I heard that the company that makes Mr. Potato Head toys was dropping the “Mr.” (also the “Mrs.”) in an apparent gesture toward gender neutrality. My amygdala went to red alert when I found out that conservative actress Gina Carano had been dropped from Disney’s “Mandalorian” TV series over some controversial remarks she made about the Holocaust.
I mean, really. If you can’t speak your mind anymore, what’s this country coming to?
What it’s coming to is a historic repositioning by one of our two main political parties.
After losing control of the House, the Senate and the presidency in the past few years, Republicans have decided to reinvent themselves. Gone is the party of small government, fiscal responsibility and open markets. In its place is a Trumpesque noise machine ginning up perpetual outrage over cultural issues — you know: guns, gays, abortion, transgender high school athletes.
Of course, Republicans have been fighting cultural wars for years. What’s new is their delivery system: a campaign to highlight what they see as a left-wing “cancel culture” that’s allegedly imposing political correctness across the land.
The strategy seems to be working.
A recent poll by Morning Consult found that 44 percent of registered voters were familiar with cancel culture, defined as "the practice of withdrawing support for (or canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.” Nearly 46 percent of respondents said they did not like it here or there, they did not like it anywhere.
Why is the GOP, which only a few years ago billed itself as the “party of ideas,” moving away from them? Because those ideas aren’t selling.
Polls show that most voters today want government to do more, not less. The new $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill is hugely popular (about 70 percent approval), even among Republicans (above 50 percent). So are proposals for a higher minimum wage, stiffer taxes on corporations and the rich, stronger measures to fight climate change and other policies the GOP opposes.
But, coming up with alternatives is hard. And policy itself can be boring. It’s easier, more emotionally satisfying — and more successful, the GOP believes — to capitalize on anger. If the party can convince you that those darn liberals are curbing your freedoms, suppressing your opinions, you’ll be too mad to think about policies. You’ll vote with your spleen, not your head.
One flaw in this strategy is that it involves a bit of deception. Turns out, the six Dr. Seuss books didn’t include any of his hits and haven’t been banned at all. Instead, new editions of these lesser works will no longer be authorized by the Geisel estate; they will remain available in stores and libraries.
Much the same for Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, which will continue to be sold with their honorifics clearly visible on the box. The manufacturer has simply streamlined branding for the Potato Head product line in order to facilitate new additions. And Carano found a new gig within days of her firing; she’ll produce and star in a movie of her own.
Another problem with the cancel-culture offensive is that Republicans actually invented the practice themselves.
In recent years, they’ve tried to “cancel” Sinead O’Connor, Madonna, George Michael, Justin Bieber, Huckleberry Finn, Colin Kaepernick and others for offenses real and imagined. Besides, the GOP in the 1950s gave us the mother of all cancel cultures: McCarthyism, the anti-communist Inquisition that cost a lot of Americans their jobs.
So, next time you hear Republicans bleating in high dudgeon about some new ideological outrage on the culture front, don’t be bamboozled or floozled or ambidextroozled. As Dr. Seuss put it in “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” (still widely available): “Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.”