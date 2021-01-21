Welcome to the First Hundred Days. That’s when a newly inaugurated president tries to get as much stuff done as he can before the excitement wears off and the reality sets in.
The idea of a new — or reinstalled — leader’s crucial “hundred days” of action actually originated in France. Napoleon I escaped from exile on the Mediterranean island of Elba in 1815 and marched back into Paris to reclaim his throne. Fourteen weeks later, his forces were defeated at Waterloo, and he abdicated for good.
Napoleon’s famous Cents Jours produced little in the way of accomplishments and ended in ignominy. But, it did give birth to one of the most famous palindromes in history.
A palindrome, that word nerd’s delight, is a phrase with the same spelling forward as backward — like the tasty headline on this column. Napoleon’s contribution: “Able was I ere I saw Elba.” (Read it from the right for the full effect, and remember that “ere” means “before”). It was initially credited to the emperor himself, though later traced to a Baltimore newspaper.
The 100-days framework was first applied to the U.S. presidency in 1933. Newly elected Franklin D. Roosevelt called Congress back into session for roughly that long to deal with the Great Depression. He pushed through 76 measures to kick-start his New Deal economic reforms.
Since then, every incoming president has been measured by the 100-day yardstick. Nobody has matched FDR’s record, though Harry Truman and Donald Trump came close in terms of laws passed (55 and 27, respectively). Barack Obama excelled in foreign countries visited (nine), and John F. Kennedy in his approval rating on Day 100 (83 percent).
Theodore Roosevelt deserves special mention for launching his first term with an ambitions construction project that inspired another of history’s best-known palindromes: “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”
Presidential First Hundreds have been salted with unpleasant surprises as well: the Bay of Pigs disaster for JFK; Gerald Ford’s widely derided pardon of Richard Nixon; an assassination attempt against Ronald Reagan. What all presidents’ first 100 days have in common is that they are born in boldness — and littered with land mines.
Joe Biden’s debut certainly fits that pattern. On his first day in office, he rejoined the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, ended the travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, blocked drilling in the Alaska wildlife preserve and canceled the disputed Keystone XL pipeline.
Going forward, Biden plans to overhaul the immigration system with, among other gestures, a pathway to citizenship for the “Dreamers,” those undocumented residents brought to the U.S. as kids. His plan for a more robust federal role in the COVID-19 pandemic includes imposing mask mandates, producing more protective equipment and vaccinating 100 million people in — of course — 100 days.
Next week, Biden is set to strengthen “Buy America” requirements for government purchases from U.S. companies, take steps to eliminate private prisons, introduce more humane border policies and reunite asylum-seeking families separated by his predecessor.
Many of those goals are being attained through executive orders. More ambitious proposals, notably his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, will require congressional approval. That could be a problem. Republicans control half the Senate, so, Biden will need GOP support to offset any Democratic defections. He has some old friends across the aisle, but not enough for comfort.
Indeed, Congress is the graveyard of first-term hopes. Obama needed less than a month to get an $800 billion financial-crisis bailout through both houses, but it took another year to pass the Affordable Care Act. Then his momentum stalled.
Trump, too, was often thwarted by Congress. He did win a sizable tax cut and platoons of judges. But, other initiatives and appointments languished once Democrats regained the House of Representatives midway through his term. Oh, and the House impeached him. Twice.
Actually, this 100-days thing is accorded more significance than it deserves. Presidents, after all, should be judged not just on initial bursts of activity, but on their entire time in office.
Many of FDR’s reforms were blocked by a hostile Supreme Court, but he regained his equilibrium and later guided the country to victory in World War II. Lyndon Johnson changed the face of America with his Great Society reforms, but his pursuit of the Vietnam War was so unpopular that he chose not to run for reelection.
Trump’s Waterloo was the COVID-19 pandemic, plus that insurrection unpleasantness. He left office with his approval at its lowest level. Clearly, those last 100 days can be as crucial to a president’s legacy as the first.
In fact, presidencies are a lot like palindromes. They vary widely in focus and charm. But, the successful ones all look just as good when examined from the end as from the beginning.