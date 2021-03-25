A year ago, my wife decided it would be a good idea if we took Spanish lessons. They’d keep our aging brains sharp, she said. Also help us understand what people around us are saying.
You see, Spanish is the second-most widely spoken language in the U.S., after English, but growing faster. One out of eight Americans habla español, including 5 percent of people in the Berkshires and — it seems — most of the agricultural and service workers in the country. The U.S. is perhaps the only place on the globe where you can always press 2 for Spanish.
What I didn’t anticipate was how studying the language of Don Quixote and Dora the Explorer would change my life, or at least the way I think — about life, history and, lately, immigration.
Spanish isn’t really a foreign language. It came to our shores a century before English and never left. We speak Spanish every day: vanilla, cafeteria, breeze, barbecue, tomato, cargo, ranch, shack, tornado, mosquito, alligator. Also California, Florida, Colorado, Nevada and, don’t forget, 10-gallon hat (not for its volume, but from the Spanish "tan galán," “so gallant”).
Some of the world’s greatest literature has been written in Spanish — by Cervantes, Jorge Luis Borges, Gabriel Garcia Márquez, Paulo Cuehlo. (I have to read them in translation, except for Coehlo, who can say things simply.)
Spain and its former colonies have given us global movie stars (Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem) and movie directors (Luis Buñuel, Pedro Almodóvar), baseball greats (Minnie Miñoso, Roberto Clemente) and culinary geniuses (Ferran Adrià, José Andrés). The Grammy Awards include five categories of Latin American music.
To help my comprehension, I began eavesdropping on Spanish conversations — not hard to do if you live in an American city. Couldn’t understand everything in them, but they sounded a lot like English conversations. Only nicer.
Spanish, especially the Latin American varieties, seem to be more formal, more gracious, than American English. There’s heavier use of “please,” “sorry,” “may I,” “good day,” “good health,” “thank you,” “thanks to God” and other pleasantries.
I don’t know if that’s just a linguistic quirk or something deeply cultural, but I’d put my dinero on the latter. I started watching Spanish movies and TV series (Netflix has a good selection, with subtitles). I noticed something interesting: the characters all seemed to take family mucho seriously. Also faith, loyalty, civility and a few other qualities largely missing from American TV — and, some folks would say, society.
Of course, many native-born Americans are not happy about the spread of Spanish in the U.S. They think everybody here should speak English, which they believe — or want — to be the official U.S. language. (There has never been such a thing.) Interestingly, most people in this country who were born in Spain or Latin America are at least functional in English.
Which brings us to the crisis on our border. Tens of thousands of people, the vast majority of them Spanish speakers, are trying to enter the U.S. They’re fleeing natural disasters, political and gang violence, famine and poverty. Whole families are arriving. Also unaccompanied children, though most of those have family here.
"Familia." You hear that word a lot from Spanish speakers. Must be important to them. Used to be that way with us, too, before divorce, working moms, three-job dads, latchkey kids and our recent policy of separating families at the border.
I never quite understood why some Americans want to keep people out of this country because they speak another language. Is it because Americans, almost alone in the world, mostly can’t? Maybe these poor monoglots want the U.S. to be an English-only country because they’re embarrassed.
I know that feeling. It’s one reason my wife and I signed up for our twice-weekly sessions with a bubbly young beauty from Barcelona. She has guided us through the orderly avenues of Spanish conjugation and syntax, while opening our ears to unaccustomed melody and harmony.
Say Spanish loud, and it’s music playing; say it soft, and it’s almost like praying. Charles V, the Holy Roman Emperor, once quipped that he spoke German to his horse, Italian to women and French to men, but Spanish to God.
Some fine American ideas sound awfully good in Spanish. At the recent presidential inauguration, Jennifer Lopez — Bronx-born daughter of Puerto Rican parents — lapsed into it for the last line of the Pledge of Allegiance.
That, I could understand; you probably can, too. Goes like this: “Una nación bajo Diós, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos.”
Maybe we should all study Spanish. Might help us see things in a different way, maybe even understand each other.