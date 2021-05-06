The author says that, in the late 1700s, an English country doctor named Edward Jenner noticed that local dairymaids somehow had escaped an outbreak of cowpox, a cousin of smallpox. He credited their luck to hanging out with infected cows. So, he injected a number people with a dollop of cowpox pus and they developed immunity to smallpox. Thus, Jenner gave us not only the modern concept of inoculation, but also the word “vaccine” — from the Latin for “cow.”