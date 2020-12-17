What a strange moment this is. Pandemic deaths are hitting new highs, hospital intensive care units are reaching capacity and the Christmas surge is still to come.
Mercifully, vaccines — and salvation — are on the way. But, that means people may start letting their guard down. We know what happens then.
The economy is regaining its equilibrium, with growth up 33 percent in the most recent quarter and the unemployment rate improving steadily from its April crash.
But, some people are more equilibrated than others. Americans who can work from home or have college degrees are doing fine, having gained back nearly all the jobs they lost earlier this year. Also blessed are those with second homes in the Berkshires and other rustic bolt-holes. Not only have these citizens largely escaped the virus, but their property values have risen as a result of the urban-to-rural exodus.
Assets in general are having a good pandemic. Anybody with a nice stock portfolio or tax-deferred retirement account, like an IRA or a 401(k), is probably better off than before the bodies started piling up. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indexes have hit all-time highs in recent weeks. A great time to be rich.
But, almost everybody else is scared, suffering and slipping behind. Welcome to the K-shaped recovery, where the rich soar like an eagle on takeoff and the poor sink into the lower right-hand corner of oblivion.
Things fall apart, the center cannot hold. Congress struggles to adopt a mediocre relief bill. The president sits around fuming about the election and flirting with the Proud Boys. His replacement can’t really do much presidenting until Jan. 20.
This isn’t the America we had in mind. That one gets things done, takes care of its people.
Fortunately, we are those people. So, maybe it’s time those of us who have done at least moderately well this year started helping those who haven’t. Don’t think of it as survivor guilt, but rather as the duty that luck pays to adversity.
Every major religion — Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism — compels us to charity. So, oddly enough, does the IRS. Charitable donations have long been tax-deductible. But, starting last year, there are no more limits on itemized deductions.
And if, instead of itemizing, you choose to take the $12,400 standard deduction ($24,800 for a couple filing jointly), you can still claim an extra $300 in charity donations this year. That offer expires Dec. 31. Better get out that checkbook.
It shouldn’t be hard to find needy recipients: food pantries, homeless shelters, health care and legal aid organizations. Also, those cultural and educational institutions that enrich our communities in so many ways. They’re having a terrible year, and some may not survive.
I like to give local, but some national nonprofits do good work, too. Google “best charities” and click on the lists from Consumer Reports, Good Housekeeping, GoFundMe, Charity Watch or Charity Navigator. Look for organizations that spend the lowest percentage of their funds on overhead, the highest on programs.
Charity is a poor substitute for the things a decent, democratic government should be doing for its less-fortunate citizens. Nearly all other developed countries manage this, but somehow we can’t. Fixing that deficiency won’t be easy. We’ll have a new president, a pillar of empathy, but Congress will still be full of hardhearted skinflints.
Indeed, some Americans think we are not in this COVID thing together, that government has no business “rewarding” victims of adversity. Such favors should be reserved for businesses and the hardworking rich. The rest of us should take responsibility for our behavior, whether or not it has much to do with our plight.
Oh, and there’s the budget deficit. It’s currently at 16 percent of gross domestic product, highest since World War II, mostly because of the pandemic, increased military spending and the Trump tax cuts.
The deficit has gone largely unremarked for the past four years, but Republicans will likely rediscover it after Jan. 20. As a result, the chances that a new president will be able to expand health care coverage, lighten the student loan burden or provide financial relief to pandemic-hit states and localities appear slim.
Of course, less than a year ago, chances also appeared slim that a virus with a funny name would sneak onto our shores and wreck the lives of millions. We didn’t see it coming, but we don’t have to remain helpless victims of nature’s caprice.
We can seize control of our destiny, restore some semblance of fairness in an unfair world. One charitable contribution at a time. Give now.