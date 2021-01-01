As one year ends and a new, surely brighter one dawns, my thoughts turn, naturally, to … death.
Every year around this time, newspapers and TV shows recap the most important passings of the past 12 months. It’s a good way to get caught up on famous people we thought were already dead and, more educationally, to revisit the eras that shaped them.
When I was young, I read biographies of famous heroes, hoping to become one myself. Also, to learn how life should be lived, since I didn’t yet know. Eventually, I came to prefer heroes with serious flaws, which somehow made them more interesting — more instructive in the art of, say, mending one’s ways, profiting from mistakes, discerning what’s truly important.
That quest, in turn, led me to the lives of the not so famous. They seemed to have gone about their business with an unassuming grace and a cheerful modesty that held even more lessons for a kid seeking guidance.
And, best of all, these mini-epics were on my breakfast table every day.
I’m talking about your average newspaper obituary. I’ve been a fan of that literary genre for decades, even started my working life as a practitioner. There’s no better way to learn the importance of accuracy. Make even a small mistake, and not only will you face angry relatives and funeral directors, but you’ll also feel like a heel.
A good obituary conveys dates and survivors, of course, but also a sense of who the dearly beloved really was: a person with quirks and accomplishments, generosity and humanity.
So, as the year stumbled to a close, I sat down with the paper mountain that had accumulated in my garage and reread the sagas of some people who won’t be with us in 2021. Here are a few highlights, from this newspaper, that touched me:
• Edmund, retired from the construction trades, sold his house, bought a motor home and “followed the sun with his wife and their dog”;
• Alice, a supermarket clerk until age 87, kept a box of stickers and candy for kids who came through her checkout lane;
• Jim, a public-spirited manufacturing executive, took great pleasure in his family, his friends at the American Legion and his 2016 maroon Buick Lacrosse;
• Kurt, an auto mechanic and big-game hunter, was known for his amazing caribou stew;
• Janet, a homemaker, met her husband 62 years ago, when they were teenagers working at the same store;
• Bob, an insurance broker, met the love of his life 72 years ago, “when she dialed a wrong number and he answered, charming his wife-to-be into a first date”;
• Jim, who worked with special-needs kids and had a landscaping business, often cut lawns with his young son next to him pushing a toy mower;
• Clarence and his wife, Sarah, CB radio operators in their spare time, “navigated many a trucker away from a too-short railroad trestle”;
• Leo, after being turned down by a law school, talked the dean into giving him a chance, finished in two years instead of three and became its youngest-ever graduate;
• Ginger ran her first half-marathon a week after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She ran it again a year later, 10 minutes faster.
To my enduring regret, I never met any of these good people. Ordinary folks, they were, except that no life is ordinary. It’s a custom blend of joy, regret, triumphs and failings, a cinematic drama of chance and choice.
But, each of us leaves behind family and friends who are saddened by our passing and grateful for having known us. Also reassured by the knowledge that our stories will be inscribed forever in print, as in their hearts.
The end of that dark year was the perfect time to think about those we’ve lost. If only because the days grow now longer, and light begins to come back into our lives.