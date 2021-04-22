In his senior year, he was captain of our high school football team and president of the student council. So, when he asked me, a lowly junior, to hang out with him and a couple of his buddies, I couldn’t resist. Oh, and he was Black.
The evening started well. We cruised the town in his dad’s car, visited the usual hangouts. Talked about girls, grades, cars, college. He and his pals were being recruited by big-time football schools. Life held promise. As the night wore on, we got a little giggly and threw a few water balloons at guys we recognized.
That’s when things got complicated. Two cop cars pulled up and hauled us off to the stationhouse. We weren’t charged, but our parents were called to come get us. The white kids were put in a cell together. Our Black friend was taken to a distant interrogation room, out of our sight. We worried about him.
Our town was a lot like Pittsfield. Same size, economic profile, racial and ethnic composition. Big enough to be interesting; small enough to know almost everybody, even the cops. They seemed friendly enough, overworked, underpaid, white. I never gave them much thought.
I do now. We all do, especially after this week’s guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis cop. Policing is that big problem we still haven’t faced up to.
We’ve known for years that Black people are nearly four times more likely than whites to be arrested for minor offenses like marijuana possession. Young Black men are 2.8 times more likely to be shot by police than their white counterparts. Only 2 percent of killer cops ever face charges.
These disparities have been studied up one side and down the other, resulting in mountains of recommendations. Police unions resist them. Legislators let them wither. The bodies pile up.
This is the place in a commentary about police reform where the writer adds to that Everest of proposals. Now, it’s unnecessary. We know what needs to be done.
Forget “defunding the police,” a self-defeating slogan that only makes enemies. Instead, we should honor the memory of a man who’s very much in our thoughts this week by supporting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
That measure would limit the “qualified immunity” defense for rogue officers, give the Justice Department more power to investigate dysfunctional departments, set up a national registry of police misconduct and curtail the transfer of military equipment to the police.
The bill has passed the House, but Republicans in the Senate are balking. We’ve seen this cop movie before: Politicians deplore police excesses, but not much is done about them. Only, this time might be different.
Public opinion is shifting. For the first time, polls show that a majority of Americans believe police violence is a serious problem. Public confidence in the cops is at an all-time low. Recruitment is suffering. Police misbehavior, especially toward young Black people, is getting noticed — literally.
Body cameras and mobile phones have turned what used to be invisible incidents into national sensations. So, here’s another recommendation: Put the American Civil Liberties Union’s Mobile Justice app on your smartphone. I just did.
The app spells out your legal rights to, among other things, record police activity, and it’s configured to make that task easy. When people know they are being watched, they tend to behave better.
That’s pretty much what happened to my Black friend. He survived the night, thanks in part to — of all people — my usually oblivious father. Our house was closer to the police station than those of the other parents, so, he got there quickly. His first question to the cops was not about me, but about the Black kid.
After some throat clearing, they led my dad to the unseen distant room. Suddenly, I could hear him shouting. When my dad returned, he seemed focused, indignant, triumphant.
We rode home in silence. Oddly, he didn’t seem at all angry over having to leave the comfort of his Barcalounger to spring me from jail. His only words: “That was interesting.” I knew he wasn’t talking about me.
Not long after, my friend turned down the football factories and instead chose an Ivy League college. There, he played varsity football, was active in extracurricular stuff and graduated with honors. We lost touch, but I heard he became an executive at a Fortune 500 company.
A happy ending by any measure, but it could have turned out otherwise. As it did for Ma’Khia Bryant, Adam Toledo, Anthony Thompson, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Daunte Wright, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Ramarley Graham, Kimani Gray, Cameron Tillman, VonDerrit Myers, Laquan McDonald, Carey Smith-Viramontes, Jeffrey Holden, Qusean Whitten, Miguel Benton, Dillon McGee, Levi Weaver, Karen Cifuentes, Sergio Ramos, Roshad McIntosh, Diana Showman … .
And too many other young Americans whose lives were once filled with dreams and promise, giggles and water balloons.