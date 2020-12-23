Just got back from the post office. Usually, I’m all by myself when I visit our sleepy little town’s sole federal facility, but today, the joint was jumping.
People were buying stamps, mailing beyond-last-minute Christmas items and, to my mild surprise, thanking the staff for its service.
You don’t hear citizens praising civil servants much these days — except maybe frontline medical staff — and definitely not representatives of this particular government appendage.
It’s been a tough year for our friends in postal blue. The president last May appointed Louis DeJoy as postmaster general, with an apparent mandate to degrade the system in hopes of limiting mail-in ballots, which, the president claims, favor Democrats.
It certainly looked fishy. DeJoy, an entrepreneur and major Donald Trump campaign contributor, cut back on overtime, eliminated some deliveries and ordered sorting equipment dismantled. In the end, the effort didn’t win the election for DeJoy’s boss, but it did leave the U.S. Postal Service crippled as the holiday rush began.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has decimated the postal workforce and, worse, induced Americans to do much of their shopping online. That has deluged post offices with a tidal wave of packages — maybe 30 percent more than last year — creating chaos, delays and frustration.
The latter has run high in my household. Several key gifts have been sent and not yet received, on both ends. My wife has been tracking a parcel she dispatched weeks ago. It seems to be stuck in some distant sorting facility. The intended recipients, our far-flung grandkids, are disappointed. I suspect they are not alone.
Mailing stuff didn’t used to be like that. The U.S. postal system has long been the glory of the American Experiment, one of the few government functions mentioned in the Constitution. The system is even older than the U.S. There was a vestigial Colonial operation, which Ben Franklin stealthily transformed into a network to help colonists communicate about rebellion.
After that effort succeeded, Franklin made his web a model for systems around the world: one-day service between Philadelphia and New York, more post offices than in Britain or France. His successors gave us the Pony Express and Rural Free Delivery, helped the railroads flourish, and propped up the U.S. airline industry almost single-handedly well into the 1920s.
Words carved into the façade of a Manhattan post office in 1914 (from a line by the Greek historian Herodotus) captured that spirit of civic ambition and became the system’s unofficial motto: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night shall stay these swift couriers from their appointed rounds.”
Perhaps more than any institution, the postal system united America. Early on, it adopted lower rates for newspapers and magazines, in order to strengthen citizenship and political discourse. Director Kevin Costner’s post-apocalyptic 1997 movie, "The Postman," stars Costner as an ordinary guy who sets out to restore civilized order by delivering neglected mail. Critics filleted the film. I hyperventilate moistly, with pride in the postal system and the idea of America, every time I see it.
Maybe the postal system has gotten too successful. Conservatives have come to see it as the epitome of big government, with 630,000 heavily unionized employees, more retail outlets than Walmart, McDonalds and Starbucks combined.
For decades, Republicans have been trying to shrink the USPS, privatize it, saddle it with pension costs other agencies and even private businesses don’t face and stigmatize its staff as lazy, inefficient and overpaid.
Fortunately, Americans don’t seem to be buying that narrative. A recent Gallup poll found that 91 percent of them actually like the Postal Service, anointing it as one of the most popular functions of government.
The USPS may not be perfect, but a 2012 study by four economists found it to be swifter than its major foreign counterparts. It’s also bracingly inexpensive: 55 cents to send a letter anywhere in the U.S. for one- to three-day delivery ($3.80 for packages up to 13 ounces). By contrast, a leading private competitor, Federal Express, charges nearly $20 for two-day, under 8-ounce service. Not surprisingly, FedEx and its rival United Parcel Service contract out many deliveries to their government counterpart.
Pro-USPS sentiment is certainly running high at my post office, to judge by the smiles and Christmas cookies left for the staff. One reason may be a hand-lettered sign I spotted today as I was leaving. It said the facility would close at noon on Christmas Eve, but that an employee would hang around for a few more hours in case people needed help with their packages.
If that’s big government, let’s have more of it. And as we end this crazy, politicized, COVID-blasted year, let’s hear it for the postal workers. They deliver.