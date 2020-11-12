Sleep, as Shakespeare famously said, knits up care’s raveled sleeve. Well, my sleeve could use some help these days.
First, there was all that preelection anxiety. Now, our outgoing president refuses to outgo and seems to be mounting some kind of anti-democratic coup. Not a good time for knitting.
Fortunately, our new president-elect is maintaining his seemingly unassailable lead. Also, his cool. He sounds like a president, and the court rulings are going his way. So, for the first time in months, I’ve been looking forward to a good night’s sleep, perchance to dream.
Imagine my surprise when, as I lay in unaccustomed slumber, the phone rang. I expected another fundraising appeal, probably for January’s U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and sure enough, that’s what it sounded like. “We’ve never met,” said a male voice, “but I need you to do us a favor.”
I was about to hang up, but the voice seemed intriguingly familiar. And what came next astonished me:
“I need a concession speech. Can’t do it myself. Heart’s not in it. Speechwriters are a bunch of losers. You’re not much better, but I’ve seen your stuff in The Eagle. You’ll do. Besides, the best way to own the liberals is to buy one, right? So, make me look good. And keep it short. This conversation never happened, OK?”
We columnists are easily flattered. I told the outgoing president I would accept his assignment. Thus, Donald Trump did murder sleep.
I stayed up all night. Emailed him a draft, got back a few suggestions, sent off a finished version in the morning. And then I waited.
At 8 that night, I watched on TV as he strode into the Rose Garden, looked down at a sheet of paper and began speaking, in a low monotone, the words I’d written:
“My fellow Americans. Four years ago, our country faced enormous challenges, at home and abroad. I was honored to be have been given your faith, your trust and your mandate to confront these challenges.”
I cringed at the “challenges” word repetition. Rookie mistake. Always read your work one more time before sending. Too late. I waited for the next line.
After a seeming eternity, the president scowled, lifted his eyes from the paper and started spitting words like a fire hose. “The lying media said I’d lose. But, I won more votes than any sitting president in history. I kept my promises. Built that beautiful wall, stood up to China, gave you all those terrific tariffs, those brilliant judges, those amazing tax cuts. Now, my enemies want to, want to ... ”
The jerk was winging it. I panicked. He plowed on: “My enemies want to steal my election. Well …” He paused again, thrust out his chin.
“… they can have it. I’m tired of working my butt off and getting no credit. I’m tired of all the lies and the sneers, the insults to my family and my honesty. I’ve had enough. I quit. You’re not going to have Trump to kick around anymore. Vice President Pence can take over for a while, maybe give me a pardon; we’ll see. I’m not even going to finish this lousy speech. I’m outta here.”
He walked off, into the mists of history. I was stunned, not quite sure how to feel.
I was pleased that the outgoing president had finally conceded the election, using at least some of my words, though not nearly enough of them. He’d skipped all my learned historical references, my stirring calls to unity and decency, those graceful quotes from the Bible and Abe Lincoln. This, after I’d stayed up all night to make him look like Shakespeare in a suit. In fact, I was furious.
I was literally shaking with anger. Then I realized that somebody was shaking me. It was my wife. “Wake up,” she said, “That must have been one doozy of a nightmare.”
It sure was. And I knew what to do. I grabbed my laptop and started writing. There was still time. Our outgoing president needed me. And I was going to fulfill my duty as a citizen and a scribbler to help him in his hour of need.
Anything to end our long national nightmare. Anything for a good night’s sleep.