So, the outgoing president has a rally in Washington, D.C. He repeats nutty conspiracy theories about the election, declares he will never concede and urges his assembled supporters to show their support by marching on the Capitol.
Where, not coincidentally, our elected representatives are meeting that very moment to confirm Joe Biden’s election as his successor.
The mob follows his advice. Upon arrival, some of its more enthusiastic members force their way into the building, break windows, vandalize offices and prompt our elected representatives to take shelter at an undisclosed location. Four people die during this carnival of solidarity, more are injured, and the reputation of the U.S. as a stable and democratic country is shredded.
It’s natural to blame the outgoing president for all this, and we should. He gathered the mob, stoked its anger and sent it off.
But, credit is also due to a handful of his Republican supporters in Congress, who had vowed to thwart the normally routine process of certifying the election result. Their arguments were fatuous, their evidence ludicrous. Yet, their loyalty to Donald J. Trump had to be demonstrated, if only to win credibility with his famous “base” as they prepared their own 2024 presidential flirtations.
It’s enough to make you despair for the fate of the Republic. Except that the whole thing backfired.
The outgoing president’s attempted coup — with echoes of Paris in 1789, Munich in 1923, Madrid in 1981 — has had the unintended effect of convincing Americans that the plotter is, in his waning days, stark barking bonkers.
More surprisingly, this scary brush with anarchy has produced something that four years of a divisive presidency could not: consensus. In Congress, the so-called “objectors” to certifying Biden’s victory cut short their charade and some abandoned it altogether. All denounced the invasion.
Meanwhile, commentators, legal scholars and even legislators began discussing the possibility of another impeachment, a censure motion or perhaps invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the outgoing president immediately, before somebody else gets killed.
More broadly, Americans began to realize that our four-year experiment with Trumpism, entertaining as it has been, was an embarrassing mistake.
Oh, the outgoing president’s fans still insist he is a man of glorious accomplishment — like rolling back regulations (true, though the impact on health, safety, consumers and the environment has been grim), or pumping up the economy (correct, until the president botched the pandemic response), or confronting China (sure, only that country is stronger, economically and diplomatically, than ever).
The president’s problem is that his fans are dwindling. His approval ratings have hit new lows. His congressional supporters are melting into the shadows. Once-reliable media outlets like Fox News and the New York Post have turned on him. Twitter finally cut him off, albeit temporarily.
A number of his senior appointees and staff members have resigned in the past few days. Other aides have been leaking to the press like colanders that the boss is increasingly eccentric and delusional.
The president is certainly toxic. Even as the Capitol was under siege by his rallygoers, Republicans learned that they had lost control of the Senate because two Democrats won runoff elections in Georgia.
It was obvious that the two GOP incumbents there were defeated because they had lashed themselves to the foundering S.S. Trump, whose captain returned the favor by campaigning for them. Not many Republican candidates will make that mistake again.
Nor will many voters. Trump has become a synonym not just for dictatorial delusion, but also for incompetence, mendacity and a sure way to lose elections.
Also, lately, danger. The president still has a few days left as commander in chief. He could, in his growing desperation and dementia, urge his followers on to new violence, create international crises by attacking Iran or China, sabotage the economy or the COVID-19 response, and otherwise make his successor’s life — and ours — as difficult as he can. He has become Khaleesi at the end of “Game of Thrones.”
For a while, it looked as if the president was trying to position himself for a 2024 comeback by turning his “base” into a movement, a faithful army that would not just vote for him, but also bankroll his comeback, his continuing hold on the party and maybe even his kids’ political future. That dream died this week on Capitol Hill.
When we look back on these four years, we’ll wonder why we took the man seriously, why we put up with him, why we allowed ourselves to be conned. What were we thinking?
We weren’t. We were laughing, shrugging, pocketing tax breaks, trying not to think of what his inflammatory demagoguery might lead to. Now we know.
The blame for America’s lowest moment in decades rests not just on Trump, not just on a handful of congressional obstructionists. It’s our own damn fault.